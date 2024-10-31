Scouts & Guides are rehearsing for a jouney Around the World!

The cast of Blackpool Gang Show are well underway with rehearsals for their extravaganza of song, dance and comedy performing at the Grand Theatre in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehearsals have been going since the start of September and the cast aged from 4 all the way up to 74 are working so hard to finess every last dance step, note and arm movement for audiences to watch them from 30th January to 1st Febraury 2025 at the iconic Grand Theatre.

Get your passports ready as over 100 young people and adults from Blackpool Scouts & Guides take you on a journey you won’t forget. From the ice-cold temperatures of Antarctica to the scorching Serengeti plain. A trip to the ballet (which might not go as planned!) and a road trip where you wish you had control of the radio! You’ll be transported to places you never even thought about right from your seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Gang Show is all about the young people and volunteers of Scouting and Guiding in Blackpool putting on a show each year for an amazing audience. A true variety show for all the family with lots of singing, dancing and comedy sketches. Their goal is to build confidence and give the opportunity to all members to perform in a professional theatre.

The cast of Blackpool Gang Show rehearsing.

Never seen a Gang Show before? Then why not come down and enjoy the extravaganza of song, dance and comedy. They have been entertaining the audiences of Blackpool since 1962!

You can book tickets vis the Grand Theatre Box Office and online here: https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/blackpool-gang-show-goes-around-the-world