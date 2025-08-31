Scouts enjoy host of activities

They did Archery, Air Rifles, Climbing and pedal car sessions onsite with campfires and Wide games, as well as a silent disco. They also had trips out to The National Rail Museum, The Forbidden Corner, Leeds, a local farm, and Go Ape!
57th Blackpool joined 1st Norbreck at Ashworth Valley for 4 nights of Pedal Cars, crossbows, ladder climb, cave bus and grass sledges as well as trips to Chester Zoo and Chill Factore.
5th Blackpool made their way to Littledale Scout Camp site where the scouts slept in hammocks. Activities included assault course, swimming in the river, bouldering and crate stacking.