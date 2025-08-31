Scouts enjoy host of activities

By philip mather
Contributor
Published 31st Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
Members of the 51st , 7th and 23rd Blackpool troops headed to Bramhope Scout Campsite and Activity Centre.

They did Archery, Air Rifles, Climbing and pedal car sessions onsite with campfires and Wide games, as well as a silent disco. They also had trips out to The National Rail Museum, The Forbidden Corner, Leeds, a local farm, and Go Ape!

57th Blackpool joined 1st Norbreck at Ashworth Valley for 4 nights of Pedal Cars, crossbows, ladder climb, cave bus and grass sledges as well as trips to Chester Zoo and Chill Factore.

5th Blackpool made their way to Littledale Scout Camp site where the scouts slept in hammocks. Activities included assault course, swimming in the river, bouldering and crate stacking.

Scouts ready for the off at Chester Zoo

1. Contributed

Scouts ready for the off at Chester Zoo Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Are you ready lets go!

2. Contributed

Are you ready lets go! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Train, what train!

3. Contributed

Train, what train! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cave - listening for the echo

4. Contributed

Cave - listening for the echo Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Crate Climbing

5. Contributed

Crate Climbing Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:ScoutsBlackpoolLeeds
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice