Say I do to diversity: Blackpool wedding shop launches new and inclusive bridal wear range

Blackpool bridal boutique, The Wedding Shop, collaborated with Debbie-Lyn Models to launch a diverse model campaign for bridal and bridal party wear to highlight Inclusivity in the bridal industry.

The Wedding Shop is a local bridal boutique, on Devonshire Road Blackpool, providing affordable wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses for brides-to-be. Owners Liddia Newby and Angela Harper opened the boutique in 2023.

Debbie-Lyn Diverse Models specialise in developing confidence and skills in marginalised models, who have faced past challenges and adversity in their personal lives and within the industry. This fantastic agency features models with disabilities, neurological differences, curve models, LGBT, and trans models.

The Wedding Shop hopes that bringing representation of all body types to the forefront of bridal modelling it will nurture healthy mindsets for future generations.

Say 'I Do' to diversity

"Leading this campaign with the slogan'Say I Do to Diversity' we want to spread the word of model Inclusivity as widely as possible, celebrating all body types in the wedding and bridal wear industry."