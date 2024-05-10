Say I do to diversity: Blackpool wedding shop launches new and inclusive bridal wear range
The Wedding Shop is a local bridal boutique, on Devonshire Road Blackpool, providing affordable wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses for brides-to-be. Owners Liddia Newby and Angela Harper opened the boutique in 2023.
Debbie-Lyn Diverse Models specialise in developing confidence and skills in marginalised models, who have faced past challenges and adversity in their personal lives and within the industry. This fantastic agency features models with disabilities, neurological differences, curve models, LGBT, and trans models.
The Wedding Shop hopes that bringing representation of all body types to the forefront of bridal modelling it will nurture healthy mindsets for future generations.
"Leading this campaign with the slogan'Say I Do to Diversity' we want to spread the word of model Inclusivity as widely as possible, celebrating all body types in the wedding and bridal wear industry."
The Wedding Shop: Liddia Newby & Angela HarperPhotographer: Liddia Newby PhotographyStudio: That Alternative studioModels: Debbie-Lyn Connolly-Lloyd, Tracy Louise Maddock, Mia Pickett, Kerri Moore Bridal gowns: The Wedding ShopBridesmaid dresses: Jacqueline Louise Bridesmaid at The Wedding Shop