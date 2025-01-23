Saturnian Chapter helps others reach for the stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturnian Chapter is a group of West Lancashire Freemasons who meet at the Masonic Hall, West Drive, Cleveleys. Every year they identify a number of local worthy causes who they feel will benefit from charitable giving. This year the First Principal of Saturnian Chapter, Shaun Haynes chose Fylde Kids Foundation and Men’s Shed, Fleetwood to each receive a cheque for £250.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Haynes said, “I read a number of local websites and noticed that Fylde Kids Foundation first began mid 2023 (following Covid) when local businesses saw schools and youth groups reaching out for help. It was clear from reading this that children in our local community needed help with basic items and everyday essentials such as pens, pencils and other school equipment to help them in their studies.

The staff of Fylde Kids Foundation clearly understand from the data it has collected that young people’s lives are being affected by hardship. We, as Freemasons, are delighted to be able to give them this contribution to their important work in helping children build positive futures”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun continued, “I was also particularly impressed with the online information for the Fleetwood based Men’s Shed. Their website was very interesting and of considerable interest to many of our masonic members.

Shaun Haynes presenting cheque to Dave Whitworth of Men’s Shed, Fleetwood supported by members of Saturnian Chapter

Men’s Shed provides the environment and social activities for men to talk about their mental health, to learn about mental health, to be part of a group and not be social isolated. To have access to a range of activities where the building is used to promote practical activities is also a bonus. I was delighted that Dave Whitworth popped along to meet us. Dave specifically looks after ex-military people at Men’s Shed. I chose this charity because there probably isn’t a person in Fleetwood who hasn’t felt the benefit of Men’s Shed at some point, be it for themselves or a friend or relative”.

At a recent committee meeting at West Drive, Cleveleys, Saturnian Chapter invited recipients from both charities to attend, meet committee members and receive a charitable donation to further their work.

Shaun said “Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest social and charitable organisations and we are continually looking for men to join us, who share our ambitions to make a difference to the communities in which they live and to the spiritual developments they can make within themselves”. Further information on becoming a Freemason can be obtained by visiting www.westlancsfreemasons.org.uk