Salvation Army supports refugee community with culture celebration during Refugee Week

Contributing to Refugee Week, a community celebration was held in support of families assisted through a refugee resettlement programme that runs across Lancashire. The Salvation Army hosted the family fun day in Kirkham where families who are part of its Refugee Resettlement Service in the North West came together to share stories, advice and conversation and also give thanks to the communities that have welcomed them, and the support the church and charity has shown in their journey to a safer life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resettling families across Wyre, Blackpool, Fylde and West Lancashire, The Salvation Army offers hands-on support and practical care to families for two years. The event saw more than 70 people in attendance joining together to enjoy an afternoon of fun and community.

Alexandra Foden, service manager for The Salvation Army’s Refugee Resettlement Service in the North West said: “Our aim within the resettlement service is to help families make connections and rebuild their lives. The family fun day allowed for people from across Lancashire who are supported within our refugee service to come together, start conversations and give thanks to the welcoming communities they are now part of, helping them to rebuild their lives and have a future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of the families within our service have been through immense trauma to get to us and have seen some unimaginable things on their journey, fleeing their home in a country of conflict. The Salvation Army becomes their safe space, an extended family and we wanted to take the opportunity during Refugee Week to celebrate all that they have overcome and all that they will become, highlighting the diversity and strength within our communities and showing gratitude, learning from one another and creating a place where everyone feels welcome and loved.”

The Salvation Army Refugee Resettlement Service resettles families across Wyre, Blackpool, Fylde and West Lancashire

The Salvation Army works in partnership with Lancashire County Council which refers families into the service for support with tenancy agreements, setting up energy accounts and arranging bill payments, seeking GPs, schools and in some cases employment.

The Salvation Army supports each family for a period of two years, visiting three times a week within the first year and twice a week in the second year. During the third year, refugee families can then attend a drop-in for any further support they need to continue to integrate into the community. This service is part of The Salvation Army’s community work in Lancashire for supporting refugees and asylum seekers in partnership with local councils.

Refugee Week took place from Monday, June 16, to Sunday, June 22, and celebrates the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary. The family fun day included football sessions with AFC Fylde football club, refreshments served by The Salvation Army, face painting, a bouncy castle and a visit from the local fire brigade’s community fire engine.