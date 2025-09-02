A special service of commemoration was held in Blackpool to remember without stigma the people who have died from overdose.

Marking International Overdose Awareness Day, which took place around the world on August 31, members of the Blackpool community were invited to The Salvation Army to remember loved ones and the people lost due to a drug related death on Wednesday.

The commemoration service took place at the church and community centre on Raikes Parade and as part of the service, 48 empty chairs were placed within the worship hall representing each life lost in Blackpool due to a drug-related death in 2023, the time the last figures were available by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

All attendees also had the opportunity after the service to plant a tulip bulb in memory of a loved one within the church’s remembrance garden.

Major Jo Thompson, church leader of The Salvation Army Blackpool said: “We hope this commemoration service provided a meaningful space and an opportunity for people to remember loved ones who have died from overdose, giving an outlet for their grief, remembering them with dignity and respect and without stigma.

“For those who wanted to plant a bulb in our garden, we hope it provided a lasting memory of how much of an important part their loved one played in their life. The tulip will return year after year symbolising everlasting love and hope.”

The Salvation Army will hold the Service of Commemoration at its church and community centre on Raikes Parade, Blackpool

Addiction, which can lead to overdose, is linked to underlying social issues such as poor-quality housing, mental health, and social isolation and affects people in many situations and communities, including people experiencing homelessness and people with a history of trauma.

Helping people who are addicted to substances is part of The Salvation Army’s work within the homeless community across Blackpool through its day centre for rough sleepers across the Fylde Coast, The Bridge Project.

Major Richard Thompson, church leader of The Salvation Army Blackpool alongside Jo added: “The service was an important time of remembrance and goes hand in hand with our homelessness work throughout the town and across the Fylde Coast. Our onsite drop-in for people experiencing homelessness, The Bridge Project, means we have strong in-house expertise around drug addiction and overdose, and we see how the effects can travel to family, friends and the wider community.

"We wanted to acknowledge the grief that can be left behind by opening our arms, and hearts, in a place that provides comfort and allowing a time for reflection and spiritual support should they need it.”

This was the third year that The Salvation Army has marked International Overdose Awareness Day with the first service being held in the summer of 2023 and is central to the work of The Salvation Army, which as a Christian church and charity promotes a harm reduction approach to addiction, journeying alongside people with addiction and supporting them to stay as safe as possible whilst minimising risks to themselves and others.

The Bridge Project operates four days a week, Monday to Friday (excluding Wednesdays), 52 weeks of the year from the church on Raikes Parade. Clients have access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones, signposting to partner organisations such as housing and the job centre and a hot and healthy meal with a drink.

For anyone wishing to support The Salvation Army Blackpool, donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/the-salvation-army-blackpool and whilst all donations are welcome, people are encouraged to donate only what they can afford.