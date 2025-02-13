Salvation Army and Fleetwood Town team up for ‘Stadium Sleepout’ to raise vital funds to tackle homelessness

The Salvation Army and Fleetwood Town Football Club Community Trust has teamed up to raise awareness of homelessness across Fleetwood. Encouraging people to come together and take part in a night under the lights of Highbury Stadium, home to Fleetwood Town Football Club, ‘Stadium Sleepout’ will take place on Friday, February 21st, with participants spending the night sleeping in the Memorial Stand and away from the comforts of home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised to raise awareness and highlight the issues faced by people who are homeless while also raising essential funds for homelessness work across Fleetwood. Members of the local community will get involved by taking to the floors on cardboard and bed down in sleeping bags in a display of solidarity and support to people that find themselves street homeless.

The Salvation Army will be in attendance throughout the evening supplying hot refreshments during the night and breakfast baps in the morning as well as handing out care packs which include a hat, gloves, deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, plus other essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army provides year-round help to people experiencing homelessness through community churches and hostels, known as Lifehouses as they provide much more than just a roof over someone’s head. The Salvation Army describes each Lifehouse as a place where staff work patiently and compassionately with residents to piece their lives back together after the trauma of homelessness with one Lifehouse located in Fleetwood, George Williams House on Broomfield Road.

The Salvation Army and Fleetwood Town Community Trust will team up for Stadium Sleepout to raise awareness of homelessness

Danielle Jones, service manager at George Williams House will be supporting at the Stadium Sleepout, she said: “We are proud to work alongside Fleetwood Town Community Trust to raise awareness of such an important issue and one close to our hearts as we see first-hand the affects that homelessness has on so many people across our town and wider area.

“Opening the stadium doors and encouraging everyone to take part, raising awareness for such a good cause, shows the commitment that Fleetwood Town Community Trust has to tackling homelessness and working collaboratively with partner organisations to support the vulnerable members of our community, giving a voice to the voiceless and a small snapshot into the difficulties and conditions they have to endure.”

George Williams House is run by The Salvation Army, with the Lifehouse providing a home for families and young people, aged from 16 – 25, who have found themselves at some point experiencing homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle continued: “Thankfully, most of us will have never been homeless or slept outside, exposed to the elements and wondering how we will keep warm through the long night, but by spending just one night without home comforts we can garner a small insight into the big reality that many face daily.

“Being homeless can be extremely lonely and isolating but all of us coming together as one in the fight against homelessness reinforces the message that there is support out there, and with that support the cycle of homelessness can be broken.”

‘Stadium Sleepout’ will start at 8:00 pm on Friday 21st February, with arrival from 7:00 pm, until 8:00 am on Saturday 22nd February and people participating are advised to wear warm and appropriate clothing and are to bring their own sleeping bag. Activities will take place throughout the evening including soft-tip darts, a stadium tour and chair-based exercises. Lights out will be at 11:00 pm.

People under the age of 18 are to be accompanied by an adult. Tickets to take part cost £25 and are available at www.ftfccommunity.charityhive.co.uk/tickets/1/stadium-sleepout. After the event, participants will be provided with a breakfast sandwich and hot beverage courtesy of The Salvation Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.