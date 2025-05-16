Rural households in Lancashire more concerned about costs of switching to low carbon heating than three years ago

There are an estimated 13,000 households in Lancashire who could be affected by the government’s plans for decarbonising rural heating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey of rural households has revealed consumers are increasingly concerned over the cost of switching to greener heating systems in their home.

The survey of just under 1,500 households that use oil heating, conducted by trade associations OFTEC and UKIFDA, revealed 60% of respondents are more worried about the costs of transitioning onto low carbon heating systems than they were three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results have been shared ahead of the government’s expected publication of its Warm Homes Plan which will outline Labour’s policy programme to deliver the UK’s net zero targets.

There are an estimated 63,000 households in the West Midlands who could be affected by the government’s plans for decarbonising rural heating.

The survey also revealed that over 85% of households feel the government’s decisions around how rural homes transition onto cleaner technologies will be an important factor in how they vote at the next election.

In response, almost half (46%) said they have written to their local MP to ask for clarity over the changes they will be expected to make to their home.

A further 98% supported giving oil heated homes the choice of switching to a renewable liquid fuel such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade associations OFTEC and UKIFDA have written to Miatta Fahnbulleh, the minister responsible for the Warm Homes Plan, urging the government not to overlook rural homes and to ensure they are given realistic and affordable low carbon heating solutions.

Paul Rose, CEO of OFTEC, and Ken Cronin, CEO of UKIFDA, said: “Decarbonising the UK’s 1.7 million oil heated homes is a complex challenge as they face unique barriers due to their age, construction and rural location.

“Government policy must therefore focus on desired outcomes rather than mandating a single technology, such as electrification, which in many cases isn’t practical or affordable. Not to mention the significant shortage of installers.

“A genuine technology neutral strategy would give households real choice and unlock a wider mix of cost effective and practical low carbon options. This includes renewable liquid fuels which have already been successfully demonstrated in around 150 off-grid buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we all share the ambition to drive down our carbon emissions, in this even more challenging economic environment post April, both the government and households need to pull every lever and focus on affordable and practical solutions.

“Many rural businesses also rely on oil heating and would benefit from a wider choice of options. We will continue to work positively with the government and wider industry to deliver successful decarbonisation across the off-grid sector.”

For more information visit www.futurereadyfuel.info.