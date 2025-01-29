Rocky Start for Blackpool Hypnotist Ken Webster’s Wild Journey to Australia—Without a Plane!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s legendary hypnotist Ken Webster has embarked on a daring challenge—traveling from England to Australia without stepping foot on an airplane—to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Known for his outrageous stunts, Ken is documenting his unpredictable journey with daily video updates on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), available via www.kendownunder.com

A Rocky Start and a Week of Chaos for Hypnotist's Charity Fund Raising TripKen set off on his adventure on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, determined to rely only on trains, cars, and other ground-based or sea based transport. However, the journey got off to a disastrous start when his car was involved in an accident almost immediately! Since then, his travels have been anything but smooth.

Now, exactly a week later on January 29, Ken has made it to Istanbul, Turkey, but not without plenty of setbacks. He has missed multiple trains, once due to oversleeping, and has been enduring the trip in third-class train seats and budget one-star accommodation whenever possible. These struggles, along with Ken’s signature humor, are captured in his hilariously chaotic video blogs.

Celebrities Galore Showing Their SupportKen’s challenge has drawn support from huge names in comedy, television, and wrestling, with stars posting messages of encouragement. Supporters include:

Hypnotist Ken Webster

Chubby Brown (British comedian)Paul Zerdin (America’s Got Talent-winning ventriloquist)Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders actress)Danny Posthill (Britain’s Got Talent finalist)Mick Miller (Comedy legend)Clinton Baptiste (Phoenix Nights' psychic)Chico Slimani (X-Factor star)Sir William Regal (WWE wrestling icon)Each of these famous figures has sent Ken video messages urging people to follow his journey via his Social Media Channels which in turn will support Brian House Children's Hospice.

Raising Money Without Spending a PennyKen’s fundraising strategy is ingenious—he’s using the power of social media to generate donations without people needing to spend a penny. By simply watching, liking, and sharing his daily travel videos, viewers help drive up his social media revenue, which he has pledged to donate entirely to Brian House Children’s Hospice.That said many have contacted him asking him to also set up a Just Giving page so they can make an actual donation to this worthy cause and as such Ken has done as the public have requested.

The hospice provides palliative, respite, and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions but receives less than £200,000 a year from the government, despite needing over £1 million annually to stay open. Ken’s journey aims to help bridge this funding gap.

A Dangerous and Uncertain RouteOriginally, Ken had planned to take the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Vladivostok, but due to travel restrictions in Russia, he has had to rethink his route. His path now takes him through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with the added challenge of navigating politically unstable regions.

Charity Fund Raiser Hypnotist Ken Webster

“I’m just going to wing it and hope I find a safe-ish route,” Ken joked. “I’ll be sticking to third-class travel and staying in the cheapest, roughest places possible. It’s all part of the adventure!”

Follow the Madness & Support Brian HouseKen’s journey is expected to take up to two months, and every day brings new mishaps, misadventures, and memorable moments. His video blogs promise to be wildly entertaining, and by simply tuning in, viewers can help raise much-needed funds for Brian House.

To follow Ken’s chaotic travels and support this amazing cause, visit www.kendownunder.com and subscribe to his social media channels.

Will he make it? Will he survive the journey? One thing’s for sure—it’s going to be an unforgettable ride!