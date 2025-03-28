Rewind to Blackpool’s finest day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We look back at Blackpool’s most historic game which was the 1953 FA Cup Final.

That final was also known as the Matthews Final after a famous performance from future Ballon d’Or winner and Blackpool winger Stanley Matthews.

The Seasiders won 4-3 despite being 3-1 down after 55 minutes which featured a hat-trick from Stan Mortenson and a winner from Bill Perry.

“It was an exciting day out made to be pretty epic” for those who attended Blackpool’s win according to Kenneth Rigby who attended the final.

(L-R) Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen, Blackpool (Photo by Barratts/PA Images via Getty Images)

His dad went to both Blackpool’s FA Cup Final defeats against Man United in 1948 which ended 4-2 and Newcastle in 1951 which ended 2-0.

Kenneth’s dad bought a ticket for 10 shillings but decided he didn’t want to see his team suffer a potential third heart-breaking defeat.

This allowed Kenneth,13 at the time, to attend the game with his neighbours who regularly attended the Tangerine games.

“I was thrilled that I was going to the final.

Kenneth Rigby (back right) in his football team photo provided by Kenneth Rigby.

“I took the train to get to London and it was a long journey.

“I remember the build up to the game and I was excited.

“The stadium was full.

“Cyril Robinson was in the team and at the time I think he was a reserve player.”

Left to right- David, Arthur, Rowland and Bernand kindly provided by Alison Gabbitas.

Blackpool were 3-1 down after 55 minutes.

“I was convinced we were going to lose.

“The atmosphere was about 80% disappointed. “

However a miracle happened after two more goals from Stan Mortensen ,which completed his hat-trick, and a very late winner from Bill Perry won the FA Cup for Blackpool.

To this day Stan Mortensen is the only player to score an FA Cup Final hat-trick.

At the time Queen Elizabeth was in her first year of her reign and her coronation was one month after the final.

“I remember the Queen presented the trophy to Harry Johnston”

The Seasider’s had tough games to reach the final playing the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

“Coming back from Wembley on a high.

“It was the most unique opportunity.

“When I was at school, they asked us to write about the greatest day we had and I’m pretty certain that I wrote about the cup final.”

The Tangerines made their third FA Cup Final in six years after suffering defeats in 1948 and 1951.

A momentous day in the history of the town, it is said that South Shore Cricket Club hired a whole train to take Blackpool fans to Wembley.

Another man who went was Rowland, a Seasiders fan of more than 70 years who was at the 1953 Final having flown in from Malta after being halfway through his national service.He met his dad Arthur and brothers Bernard and David who were among those ,who arrive on the cricket club train, after an epic journey which also he flew on a Lancaster Bomber to Cornwall and then a Shackleton Bomber to Hemel Hempstead.

Alison’s dad recently turned 90 last month and she said "he's followed Blackpool all his life and had quite a journey to see his team at Wembley."

Blackpool held a 70th anniversary of the cup final where the game was replayed on a screen.

Daughter Alison Gabbitas said "He enjoyed the televised re run at the club last year. It was really good to watch it with him as he could provide his own commentary of the game from when he was there."

Those who were lucky to see Blackpool lift the trophy will have memories to last a lifetime.