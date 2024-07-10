Residential home resident supported to enjoy memorable holiday in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwick House, a 24-hour residential home, provides care for up to six adults with autism, learning disabilities, and mental health needs, ensuring they lead active lives with individuality, independence, dignity, and respect.
Mark has lived at Warwick House, part of Salutem Care and Education, since 2007. His dream to visit Blackpool was realised thanks to deputy manager David Blythe, who accompanied Mark on this exciting journey. Mark enjoyed visiting Blackpool Zoo, riding the trams, Madame Tussauds and the sea life centre.
During the visit, he also had the pleasure of meeting Drag Queens Miss Amber, known for "The Miss Amber Show" on Facebook, and Bonnie La Blue at Garlands. Additionally, he connected with DJ Nathan at The Flying Handbag in Blackpool who graciously spent time with Mark, gifting him a lanyard and fan.
Mark's love of drag queens started when he was invited to a Salutem Managers’ Conference and met Mumma G who performed during the awards ceremony.
Reflecting on his holiday, Mark expressed his joy at visiting new places and meeting wonderful people. "I enjoyed everything about my holiday," he shared enthusiastically.
David Blythe commenting on the importance of such experiences for the residents of Warwick House. "Supporting individuals like Mark to live their best lives and pursue their passions is at the heart of what we do at Warwick House. Seeing the joy on Mark's face throughout the trip was incredibly rewarding and reaffirms our commitment to providing personalised and meaningful support."
Warwick House continues to uphold its mission of fostering an environment where residents can thrive, pursue their interests, and enjoy life to the fullest. This trip to Blackpool is a testament to the dedication of the staff and the vibrant lives of the individuals they support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.