Research reveals Blackpool’s most notable sportspeople in 2025

The Blackpool-born athletes that captured the most online interest in 2025 include names from football, figure skating, wrestling, and boxing.

Jake Daniels has been crowned Blackpool’s notable professional athlete of 2025, according to new research into online fan interest by sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

The study examined more than 27,000 UK-born sportspeople, tracking the average number of monthly Wikipedia searches for each of their profiles, and grouped them by their birth town and county. With over 20 billion visits each month, Wikipedia is often the first port of call for fans eager to learn more about their sporting heroes, making it a useful indicator of who is capturing the most attention both now and in recent years.

Bispham-born Jake Daniels tops the list with 7,950 searches per month despite being released by his boyhood club Blackpool at the end of the 2024/25 season. Although he goes into this summer as a free agent, Daniels is already widely praised at a young age for being the UK’s first male professional footballer to come out as gay since John Fashnu did so in 1990.

A Manchester United Museum tribute to ex-Fleetwood Town and Manchester City goalkeeper Frank Swift, who tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Elsewhere on Blackpool’s ranking of notable athletes is Daniel Whiston in third place with 2,430 monthly searches. After earning fame as a figure skater on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Whiston remains local to Blackpool and owns a number of businesses across the county of Lancashire.

The 10 most notable Blackpool-born athletes in 2025

Based on the average number of Wikipedia profile searches per month

Jake Daniels (Footballer): 7,950 searches per month George Eastham (Footballer): 3,510 Daniel Whiston (Figure skater): 2,430 Michael Mellon (Footballer): 2,340 Frank Swift (Footballer): 2,220 James Drake (Professional wrestler) 1,920 Josh Feeney (Footballer): 1,320 Tom Barkhuizen (Footballer): 1,230 Billy Crellin (Footballer): 1,170 Lester Ellis (Boxer): 990

Daniel Whiston is one of Blackpool's most notable athletes in 2025 as his Dancing on Ice legacy lives on.

Looking past Harrod Sport’s original threshold of athletes born from 1945 onwards, a famous footballing throwback that appears is Frank Swift, who enjoyed a successful goalkeeping career that bridged the pre-war and post-war era for Manchester City and England’s international team. Tragically, Frank was one of 23 fatalities in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster while working as a reporter for the News of the World.

Boxer Lester Ellis also makes Blackpool’s 10 most notable athletes despite hanging up his gloves in 1996. During a career that spanned five different weight classes across 49 fights, Ellis earned 41 wins, which included a Super Featherweight International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Title at the age of 19.

Across the whole of Lancashire, Naples hero Scott McTominay was named as 2025’s most notable sportsperson born in the county after driving Napoli to a stunning Serie A title during his debut season in Italy.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said:

“We carried out this research as a celebration of the UK’s greatest sportspeople. In the fast-paced world of pro sports, athletes in the past and present easily fade from the limelight.

We believe it is important to continue to recognise their legacy in order to inspire the next generation of sporting stars, many of whom look to their hometown professional athletes as role models.”

