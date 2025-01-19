Record referrals for support as families continue to struggle across Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army in Blackpool provided a record number of Christmas presents at the end of last year, giving welcome relief to people struggling as more face being pushed into poverty.

In total 2,881 children, young people and vulnerable adults had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous donations from the local community to the church and charity’s present appeal which saw a dramatic increase of more than 200 referrals of people needing help than the year before.

The church and community centre, located on Raikes Parade in the town, exceeded the previous year’s appeal figures of 2,500 and worked tirelessly to keep up with demand from social workers, schools and health workers all working to support children and vulnerable adults whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Captain Naomi Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “Over the last year we have seen more and more people depending on charity as they were pushed into seeking help from others. Low paid jobs, increased bills and high food prices have affected many in our town and we have seen that people who once could manage to live are now struggling to make ends meet.

“The generosity and support we received to our Christmas Present Appeal to help us help families that otherwise would have had no presents has shown a new level of community compassion and has put smiles on the faces of many. It is a wonderful feeling and amazing to see and be a part of, but the stark reality is that people needed this support as they are struggling, they have lost hope, and they are in desperate need of kindness and support. We expect this to continue throughout this new year as people still face challenges, and we will continue to be there for people in their time of need.

“To the members of our community who have generously supported our Christmas present appeal or have made financial donations, we give our sincerest thanks for the difference you have made to people who needed a helping hand.”

The Salvation Army will continue to support some of the families it helped at Christmas as well as the homeless community and people who find themselves going through times of crisis.

People that are homeless can access the drop-in centre, The Bridge Project, located at the church and community centre on Raikes Parade, which operates four days a week, Monday to Friday (excluding Wednesdays), 52 weeks of the year, and clients have access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones, signposting to partner organisations such as housing and the job centre and a hot and healthy meal with a drink.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

You can support the work of The Salvation Army in Blackpool via donations to the Just Giving fundraising page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-salvation-army-blackpool.