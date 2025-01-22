Rainbow Weekend 2025: A Celebration of Pride and Community in Blackpool

By Conor McGrath
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 13:32 BST
With just over two weeks to go, excitement is building for Rainbow Weekend 2025, an exciting fundraising event set to take place across Blackpool from 7th – 9th February 2025. This celebration brings together local venues and performers to support the Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Summer Pride Festival, ensuring a spectacular event while also boosting tourism and business during a traditionally quieter season.

What is Rainbow Weekend?

Rainbow Weekend is more than just a party—it’s a community-driven initiative designed to raise essential funds for Blackpool Pride while bringing people together in celebration of inclusivity, diversity, and entertainment. Bars and venues across Blackpool will host special performances and fundraising activities, making this an unmissable weekend for locals and visitors alike.

A Star-Studded Lineup

A list of venues and bars participating in Rainbow Weekend 2025.
A list of venues and bars participating in Rainbow Weekend 2025.

This year’s Rainbow Weekend boasts an incredible lineup of entertainment, featuring both local favourites and major UK cabaret stars. Highlights include:

  • Alison Jiear – Acclaimed West End performer
  • Sum Ting Wong – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK sensation
  • Bailey J Mills – Social media comedy icon
  • Sammi Brookes – X Factor alumna
  • KY Kelly, Pam Sandwich, Bella End, Tina Tuna, Tonya Knees, and Wolfe – Some of the UK’s most celebrated drag performers
  • Chris D’Bray – A beloved returning act

And that’s not all—more acts will be announced soon!

Where to Find the Event Schedule

Rainbow Weekend Official Poster
Rainbow Weekend Official Poster

A full event schedule will be released next week on Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival’s official Facebook page. Stay tuned for updates on performance times, participating venues, and other exciting activities happening throughout the weekend.

Do I Need Tickets?

No tickets are required! Rainbow Weekend is a free event open to everyone. However, attendees are encouraged to support the fundraising efforts by making donations at participating venues.

Get Involved!

Local businesses and venues can still join in on the fun! If you’d like to host an event or contribute to the fundraising efforts, please reach out via [email protected] or send us a direct message on Facebook.

Join us for an great weekend of pride, performance, and community spirit!

Blackpool Pride Festival is a registered charity - Charity number: 115750

