£3.9M Lotto jackpot winner takes the easy ride into retirement

Rock music fan, dad and Harley-Davidson lover, Jon Waring is planning an easy ride into retirement after scooping a huge £3,966,543 Lotto jackpot win!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon, 57, has already handed in his notice at Devon and Cornwall Police, where he has worked as a radio operator for 16 years. Meanwhile, wife, Lucy, 48, is working her notice as a nurse at Torbay Hospital.

The couple, from Paignton, who also have a 15-year-old daughter, are planning to take life at a more relaxed pace thanks to the Lotto jackpot win; And the couple already have their bucket list planned out with a Harley-Davidson trike bike topping the shopping list for Jon, whilst a hot tub is the number one priority for Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new family home – whilst remaining in the same area where Jon and Lucy have lived all of their lives – is also high on the wish list.

Jon and Lucy Waring

Jon admits news of the huge win, which saw him match six numbers in The National Lottery Lotto draw on May 31, still doesn’t feel real! He said: “I keep thinking I am going to wake up from a dream!”

The family are all keen musicians and plan to create a music room in their new home where they can all play as well as listen to their favourite bands. Jon added: “This will be the perfect place to display the family’s guitar collection – and potentially add to it too!

“As a family, we love rock music and now the world really is our oyster – we hope to get the chance to attend gigs up and down the country. This win will just enable us all to slow down, enjoy life – and of course hit that road on the sunny days ahead on our new trike!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon, who plays Lotto online via The National Lottery app, woke at 4am on the morning to discover he had won!

He said: “Something just made me go to check my emails and I saw an email saying I had won a prize! I went to Google the winning numbers and noticed there was just one winner – and knew it must have been me.

"I couldn’t quite believe it - I knew they were my numbers! I turned my tablet off – left it five minutes – and then turned it back on to double and triple check! I woke Lucy and she said, still half asleep, is it 1 April? I said no, it is June!

“We just could not believe it – there was no way we were getting back to sleep! We just sat and drank tea – we must have had 10 cups between us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon, who is also a keen rugby fan, said a box at Exeter Chiefs and a trip to see the Lions tour are also on his wish list, together with a new car, an Audi Q7.

He added: “It’s a complete change of lifestyle – it won’t change us, but it will change what we can do! And the pace at which we do it too.”

Jon said with the nature of his job, and Lucy’s, it has been hard to get holidays to match up and the pair don’t even have current passports.

“As a result of our shift work, we have not had a proper holiday together for a long, long time. We are now really looking forward to booking something and knowing we can just holiday when we choose! Perhaps a trip to New Orleans for the music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all the things you dream about trying and seeing but know you never will - until something like this happens!”

Jon has always played Lotto each week since the game started and now plays online. His winning Lotto numbers on Wednesday May 31, were: 8, 11, 12, 16, 20 and 33.