Preston New Road, Blackpool – Major investment to protect the gas infrastructure for residents

Essential gas pipeline upgrade under Preston New Road are set to begin on Monday, March 31. Part of an £80m programme to upgrade ageing gas mains in North West England

Work to upgrade 2km of gas pipeline under Preston New Road in Blackpool is scheduled to start Monday, March 31 for approximately 16 weeks.

Cadent, which manages the local gas distribution network, is calling time on this nearly 100-year-old pipe, and will complete this essential upgrade to ensure the system is ready to support greener, cleaner gases and reduce leakages.

It is part of an £80m package of work announced by Cadent in April 2024, as it continues with a 30-year programme to upgrade its older pipes. Nearly 10km of pipes in the Blackpool area will be upgraded between April 2024 and March 2025, and 420km across the North West.

Cadent van

Traffic management

Lane closures will be in place across both sides of Preston New Road, working in increments of 200m.

Note: Only 200m sections of lane will be closed at a time.

The work will begin at the junction of South Park Drive and move eastbound down Preston New Road towards the M55, ending at the Shell garage near Chiswick Grove. The work will then continue back up the other side of the road (westbound) and end at South Park Drive.

Residents who live on Preston New Road will continue to have access to their driveways throughout the length of the work.

Bus stops within the 200m working area will be temporarily closed along this route and residents are advised to allow for extra time when driving.

Mark Syers, Head of Cadent’s Investment Planning Office in the North West, said: “By replacing this old section of pipe, we are protecting the residents’ gas supply for decades to come and should only need to return in the next 80 years if there is an emergency.

“We understand the disruption our lane closure may cause, and we will complete this work as safely and quickly as possible whilst maintaining our top priority, to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply for all residents, 24/7, 365 days a year”.

Does gas stay on?

Gas stays ON for the duration of work. The only interruption to supply will be to properties that take a direct feed from the pipes being replaced (in the immediate local area). Supply to these properties will be disconnected for a short while (it will be back on the same day it goes off), as the property gets connected into the new pipe. Advance notice will be given and more information will be provided to these properties.

Cadent employs around 1,200 people in the North West. It is responsible for maintaining and upgrading more than 21,000 miles of (mostly) underground gas distribution pipes and providing a 24/7, 365-days-a-year gas emergency service.

Contacting Cadent about this project

Customers with questions about this work can contact the team by:

Phone: 0800 090 3071

If you smell gas

If you smell gas during this work, nearby or anywhere, always ring the national gas emergency service immediately, day or night, on 0800 111 999*. Do not delay, or assume it is related to this work. It may not be and must be checked.

*All calls are recorded and may be monitored.