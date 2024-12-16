Preston Mayor opens new branch of Furness Building Society

The Mayor of Preston, Councillor Phil Crowe, has officially opened the new, enhanced branch from Furness Building Society on Fishergate in Preston city centre.

Joining the five-strong branch team, along with representatives from Furness’ head office and local charity partner, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the Mayor cut the ribbon to celebrate the arrival of the new branch, which has relocated from its former home on Lune Street.

The new branch boasts a new exterior design and interior layout, having been remodelled to create an inviting, relaxing space for members. The substantial investment forms part of an extensive branch-wide refurbishment programme which is underway across the Furness Building Society estate.

The Mayor’s visit also marked a recent contribution by Furness to Preston-based cancer charity, Rosemere, which saw the society and its members raise over £10k through its Rosemere Community Account. The savings account sees Furness make an annual contribution to the charity based on the amount of savings held by members.

Mayor of Preston and Kate Bethell, Furness Branch Manager

The new Preston branch is also a drop-off point for the Cash4Kids charity Mission Christmas appeal, which aims to provide thousands of children living in poverty with a gift to open on Christmas day.

The building society’s new look captures a strategic shift from transactions to interactions, enabling the branch team to spend quality time alongside members to better understand and support their needs. The open-plan space is organised into distinct zones for specific services and bespoke guidance while the traditional counter has been replaced with a meet-and-greet desk to create a more engaging environment.

Kate Bethell, Preston Branch Manager at Furness Building Society, commented: “I’m really enjoying welcoming new and existing members to our redesigned space. We’re already seeing a significant increase in people visiting the branch as a result of our relocation to this prime spot here on Fishergate.

“We’ve seen lots of high street banks close their doors in the decades we’ve been here in Preston but we’re bucking the trend and doing everything we can to keep ours open. Members can expect to receive the usual warm and friendly service we have always provided but now in a more inviting and accessible space.”

Furness Building Society Preston Branch Team

Simon Broadley, Chief Operating Officer at Furness Building Society, added: “It was a proud moment to formally launch our new Preston branch with the Mayor and our partners at Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The new space realises our ambition to provide modern and welcoming branch environments in more central and convenient locations.

“At the same time, we’ve also recently invested in our digital offer to unlock new and faster ways of transacting - online and via an app.

“As we continue to place our human-led values at the heart of the member experience, communities in Preston and beyond will benefit from our position as a sustainable, relevant building society for all life’s journeys.”

Sue Swire, Fundraising Manager at Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re so grateful for the incredible support we receive through the Rosemere Community Account with Furness Building Society. This innovative partnership means that every pound saved by members in these accounts helps fund vital cancer services for local people. The recent £10,838 donation is a fantastic example of how small actions can lead to a huge impact. It’s a testament to the generosity of Furness members and the Society’s commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves.”