Prestigious double award joy for Holgates Holiday Parks
The group, which owns ten holiday parks in Lancashire and Cumbria, has been nominated in the Family Business of the Year category.
Netherbeck is one of the smallest parks in the Holgates Family Group. It’s open exclusively for holiday home ownership and has just 45 holiday homes.
The VisitEngland ROSE Awards, now in their eighth year, recognise accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.
“It’s a real honour to receive the VisitEngland ROSE Award,” says Michael Holgate from Holgates Holiday Parks. “It is a huge achievement for the team at Netherbeck and testament to their hard work and dedication."
Michael adds: “It’s also a great honour to be nominated in the Family Business of the Year category of the In Cumbria Awards. Even making the shortlist is a big achievement when you look at the strength and quality of other businesses shortlisted.”
The Family Business of the Year category is judged on how the family business ethos runs through a company, success, sustainability, longevity and positive impact on community and local economy.
The In-Cumbria Business Awards 2024 take place on Friday, November 29, at Dalston Hall Hotel near Carlisle.
