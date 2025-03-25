Present Posters: 20-Year-Old Graphic Designer Redefines The Meaning Of Design In Blackpool

What truly sets Present Posters apart? It’s Jess’s personal, transparent, and collaborative approach. She works closely with each client to ensure the process is smooth, stress-free, and tailored to their needs. Once the design is finalised, Jess takes it a step further by offering printing services directly, saving clients the hassle of dealing with multiple suppliers and ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Jess is passionate about helping businesses, charities, bands, and creators stand out with visuals that make a real impact. One of her standout projects was designing the branding and poster for Blackpool Style Assembly—an event celebrating sustainability, local talent, and community spirit. This project, like many others, reflects Jess’s commitment to using design as a force for good, both locally and beyond.

But it’s not just about creating great designs—it’s about building lasting relationships. Jess is proud of her strong client connections, founded on clear communication and a personal touch. Her focus on making clients feel heard, supported, and understood has helped her earn a reputation as a reliable, responsive, and trusted designer. This approach ensures that clients not only get exceptional designs but also feel confident throughout the process.

As Present Posters continues to grow, Jess’s passion for creative expression and client satisfaction remains at the heart of everything she does. Whether it’s delivering standout branding or offering expert advice, Jess is committed to helping others bring their visions to life. With every project, Present Posters is making a real impact—and Jess can’t wait to see where the journey takes her next!

