Powerful Physio and healing tool comes to Blackpool.

Located in the Business First Centre on Amy Johnson Way, Regenerate offers advanced technological therapies for a myriad of problems we all face from time to time, from pain that just never seems to go away, from muscle and sports injuries, fatigue, fibromyalgia, Diabetic problems, circulatory problems.

So what is this "Magic Therapy" The Answer is "Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field" Therapy

Magnetic Therapy is not new, it was used over 6000 years ago. It was used by the Ancient Egyptians, Greeks and other ancient civilizations in the form of Lodestones. Today we have the electromagnetic version but this must not be confused with EMF that you get from powerlines, tv's and mobile phones.

PEMF for short has been researched for over 100 years and research is still ongoing, discovering ever more incredible benefits. Nasa have researched PEMF, along with many others and it is used by Astronauts after a space mission. Team GB use it. PEMF is used worldwide by Doctors, sports people and wellness practioners.

Relaxaton and Hydro Inhalation Room

How does it work, how can it affect so many problems? The answer lies in our cells. Pemf at the right intensity will affect the cell membranes, making them more permeable, this means our cells will respirate (breathe) better, getting rid of junk and toxins and bringing in nutrients and other beneficial elements. Pemf also increases the energy output of the cell by "powering up" the powerplant of the cell, the Mitochondria. PEMF is like a Super Tune Up for the body. As we grow older, the Mitochondria bet dysfunction and die. PEMF "kick starts" the mitochondria to produce more energy. Dysfunctional, low energy producing Mitochondria is one of the hallmarks of ageing. PEMF then is a powerful anti ageing tool.

It is well known that PEMF improves blood circulation by dilating blood vessels. This has a major positive impact on the health of the body. Persons with blood pressure problems may find PEMF very beneficial.

Pemf is used to treat wounds, repair injuries (breaks included) to bone, ligaments, tendons and muscles and is a powerful Physiotherapy tool.

What is crucial about PEMF is power. Many units for sale do not have enough power to beneficially affect the cells through the body. For example a 1000 gauss machine will only affect cells with sufficient energy to cause a benefit to about 2.3 cm deep. This is superficial and those machines cost thousands. Regenerate use the most versatile and powerful equipment, able to penetrate right through the body with a therapeutic dose.

Hydrogen Inhalation

If you are in pain, have an injury that simply isn't going away, feel tired or run down, or have some other issue that simply isn't "getting better", then contact [email protected] for more information.