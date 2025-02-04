Poundbakery launch 20% discount day for over 60's and 10% discount for Blue Light and Defence Discount Service card holders

Every Wednesday, the over 60's can get 20% off all items in Poundbakery. Every day Blue Light or Defence Discount Service card holders can get 10% off all items at Poundbakery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Poundbakery launched a brand new discount for the Over 60’s. Following in the steps of B&Q and Iceland, the budget bakery chain are giving anybody aged 60 or over a whopping 20% OFF ALL ITEMS every Wednesday!

The 20% discount also applies to their range of Poundcafés, which are located in in Blackpool, St Johns Shopping Centre (Liverpool), Broadway (Norris Green), Birkenhead & Liscard (Cherry Tree Centre).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Poundbakery also launched a 10% discount EVERY DAY for Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Services card holders too.

10% discount

We spoke to a few Customers last week and the response was brilliant.

Debbie from Widnes commented “I think it’s a great idea. With the gas and electricity bills going up, it’s getting harder to budget for those little treats, like a box of cakes or a couple of Pies. I’ll be popping into Poundbakery every Wednesday now!”

Angela from Liverpool said “I usually pop into town on a Tuesday, to go to Iceland and the Food Warehouse. Now I’ll be going out on a Wednesday as well, to visit Poundbakery. I love any excuse to use my bus pass!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are reminded that they must ask for the over 60’s discount – our staff won’t want to cause offence by asking your age!

20% discount

Proof of age is required for the over 60’s discount, by producing either a bus pass or form of ID with your date of birth. Blue light and defence discount holders must show their discount cards to receive the 10% discount.