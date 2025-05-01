Polish Heritage Days 2025: A Celebration of Culture, Community, and Connection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the beginning of May, communities across the UK are once again coming alive with the vibrant colours, flavours, and stories of Poland as Polish Heritage Days (PHD) 2025 officially begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running through to the end of June, this cherished annual tradition celebrates Polish culture, history, and the enduring contributions of the Polish diaspora to British society.

A Nationwide Celebration

Held throughout May and into June, PHD events are timed to coincide with important dates in Polish history: the Polish Diaspora and Flag Day on May 2nd, and Constitution Day on May 3rd, which commemorates the adoption of Europe’s first modern constitution in 1791. These celebrations provide a meaningful opportunity for people of Polish descent, as well as those with a passion for Polish culture, to come together in honour of shared heritage.

Karl Bartoni invite you to the exhibition: "Together Through Time – A Tribute to Polish Heritage.".

Events Announced Near Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several exciting events are already planned in the Blackpool area and beyond. Beginning on May 8th, Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery in Blackpool will launch a special exhibition titled "Together Through Time – A Tribute to Polish Heritage", dedicated to the local Polish community. Open daily from the morning, the exhibition will run until June 1st and invite visitors to explore personal stories, photographs, and treasured memorabilia that together create a vivid portrait of the Polish experience in the UK. Additional special offers at Tea Amantes will also be announced soon.

The celebrations continue into June. On June 7th, the Blackpool Polish Community group will host a vibrant Polish Heritage Day, featuring live Polish music, salsa dance workshops, games and activities for children, traditional Polish food, and a few special surprises. The following day in Preston, an event organised by Bridge Over Borders will include a cultural exhibition, a meeting with well-known Polish actor Jacek Rozenek, along with a marketplace showcasing Polish vendors and artisans. Several other attractions will also be available throughout the day — full details can be found on the organisers’ official page. Each event is designed to deepen cultural understanding and foster meaningful connections within the wider community.

An Invitation to Participate

Whether you have Polish roots or simply appreciate the richness of Polish culture, PHD 2025 offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate.

A Legacy of Unity

Polish Heritage Days are more than a reflection on the past — they are a celebration of the present and a hopeful step towards the future. They embody the spirit of unity, resilience, and cultural pride that continues to strengthen the bonds between the Polish community and broader British society.

Join the celebration and be part of a tradition that honours the past while embracing the future.