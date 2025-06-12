Polish Heritage Day in Blackpool: A Celebration of Culture, History and Community
This year’s celebration, organised by the Blackpool Polish Community, took place at the community centre next to John Vianney Primary School and offered a vibrant mix of cultural experiences, family fun, and local pride.
Guests were treated to a variety of traditional Polish dishes, including bigos (hunter’s stew), homemade cakes, and rye bread with lard, all prepared by members of the community. A classic Polish Ursus tractor drew plenty of attention and served as a fun photo opportunity, while a lively salsa dance class encouraged everyone to join in the fun.
For history enthusiasts, a display honoured Polish pilots who served in the UK during World War II, offering a moment of quiet reflection amid the festivities.
There were also games and activities for children, as well as a raffle with prizes, adding to the joyful atmosphere.
Polish Heritage Day in Blackpool once again highlighted the strength and unity of the local Polish community, while opening the door for others to discover and enjoy its rich traditions.
The event left many with smiles — and already looking forward to next year.