Polish Heritage Day in Blackpool: A Celebration of Culture, History and Community

Last Saturday, Blackpool once again came alive with colour, music, and community spirit as residents and visitors gathered to celebrate Polish Heritage Day — an annual event that has become a cherished tradition in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s celebration, organised by the Blackpool Polish Community, took place at the community centre next to John Vianney Primary School and offered a vibrant mix of cultural experiences, family fun, and local pride.

Guests were treated to a variety of traditional Polish dishes, including bigos (hunter’s stew), homemade cakes, and rye bread with lard, all prepared by members of the community. A classic Polish Ursus tractor drew plenty of attention and served as a fun photo opportunity, while a lively salsa dance class encouraged everyone to join in the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For history enthusiasts, a display honoured Polish pilots who served in the UK during World War II, offering a moment of quiet reflection amid the festivities.

Polish Heritage Day in Blackpool once again showcased the pride, spirit, and togetherness of the local Polish community.

There were also games and activities for children, as well as a raffle with prizes, adding to the joyful atmosphere.

Polish Heritage Day in Blackpool once again highlighted the strength and unity of the local Polish community, while opening the door for others to discover and enjoy its rich traditions.

The event left many with smiles — and already looking forward to next year.