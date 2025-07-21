Pleasure Beach Resort Up For 13 Awards

Pleasure Beach Resort is nominated for Theme Park of the Year, as well as Best Theme Park for Families, Toddlers, Thrills, and Seaside Park. Launch Pad is up for Best Reimagined Attraction and Marketing Campaign, while Behind The Scenes Tours and Twilight Thrills are in Best New Event. Other nods include Hot Ice XS for Entertainment, Nickelodeon Land and Wallace & Gromit for Best Use of IP, plus recognition for Customer Service, Value, and Social Media Content.

The annual UK Theme Park Awards celebrate the best theme parks in the country and the public vote is now open at ukthemeparkawards.com.

For the sixth year, the public are able to vote for their favourite UK theme parks in these prestigious national awards. The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks. Once again, the awards are presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

There are 22 categories this year, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value. The new categories include Best Use of IP in an Attraction, Best Queue Line Experience or Pre-Show, and Best Integration of Technology in a Guest Experience.

In advance of the public vote, a shortlist has been compiled using nominations and with the help of a panel of judges including Paul Kelly (Chief Executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions) and Andy Hine MBE (Chairman - Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain). 34,131 nominations were received, with a total of 35 theme parks nominated for awards in 2025.

Major contenders for the awards include Alton Towers and Drayton Manor in Staffordshire, Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort in Lancashire, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey, LEGOLAND Windsor in Berkshire and Paultons Park in Hampshire.

The many other UK theme parks to receive multiple nominations include Adventure Island in Essex, Blackgang Chine on the Isle of Wight, Crealy in Devon, Fantasy Island in Lincolnshire, Flamingo Land in Yorkshire, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach in Norfolk, Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk, Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire, West Midlands Safari Park in Worcestershire and the various Gulliver's Theme Parks.

There will also be awards for Best Established Content Creator and Best Developing Content Creator, which includes bloggers, vloggers and podcasters, as well as those creating content on other platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The public vote will take place from 21 July until 1 September. These votes will be combined with those of the Expert Judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on 18 September at Wicksteed Park. New this year, one lucky voter will win a pair of tickets to attend the awards event.

The public vote is now open at ukthemeparkawards.com