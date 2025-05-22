Blackpool could soon be home to its first-ever indoor padel tennis facility, with plans now submitted to bring the fast-growing sport to the heart of the town.

Just Padel Blackpool (trading as Padel Blackpool Ltd) has lodged a planning application to convert a long-vacant industrial unit—Unit 1C, Squires Gate Industrial Estate (FY4 3RN)—into a state-of-the-art indoor venue featuring six professional-standard courts, changing rooms, a reception area, and a welcoming social space.

Located directly across from Blackpool Retail Park, the site offers high visibility, excellent access by road and public transport, and the potential to inject new energy into a quiet corner of the estate.

More than just a set of courts, the facility would create a year-round home for active lifestyles, local sport, and social connection—open to everyone from total beginners to seasoned players. With no other indoor padel courts in the borough, the development would fill a major gap in the local leisure offer.

The scheme has been designed and submitted by Studio FRI Limited, a Preston-based practice specialising in architecture, planning, and adaptive reuse projects. With a strong focus on unlocking the potential of underused buildings, Studio FRI has worked closely with the client to create a layout and planning strategy that’s both viable and visionary.

The project builds on the popularity of Just Padel Preston, which opened as Lancashire’s first indoor padel venue and quickly became a go-to spot for recreational players, schools, and community groups.

“Padel is one of the most accessible sports out there,” said a spokesperson for Padel Blackpool Ltd. “It’s fun, social, easy to pick up—and this new venue will open the doors for more people in Blackpool to stay active, meet others, and enjoy something new.”

The venue is designed for 24-hour operation, with court time bookable via the Playtomic app, allowing for flexible play that fits around real life—especially for shift workers, night owls, and busy families.

Crucially, the plan includes strong community outreach: partnering with schools, offering women’s sessions, low-cost access, and targeted programming to ensure the space is used and loved by a wide mix of residents.

The application is now under review by Blackpool Council. If approved, construction could begin shortly—bringing life back to a dormant site, and a new kind of energy to Blackpool’s sport scene.