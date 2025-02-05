Pink Link’s International Women’s Day – A Celebration of Women, Business & Empowerment

Get ready for a game-changing International Women’s Day as Pink Link hosts an electrifying event at Leighton Hall on Friday, 7 March 2025! This full-day powerhouse experience is designed to inspire, empower, and connect ambitious women in business and their allies.

Leighton Hall in Carnforth, Lancashire, provides a fitting venue to celebrate female leadership and entrepreneurship. Nestled in the picturesque countryside, the estate is steeped in history, heritage, and culture, with a strong commitment to sustainability - values that align seamlessly with Pink Link’s dedication to hosting sustainable events.

This year’s event is set to inspire with a lineup of dynamic speakers who are making waves in their industries. Lindsey Kane, co-founder of JOLT, is disrupting the longevity market with her innovative anti-aging supplement and lifestyle brand, empowering women to embrace confidence and authenticity. Diane Hannah, co-founder of Herdy, will share the story of her global lifestyle brand that grew from a Lake District-focused giftware business to an internationally loved company rooted in social responsibility. Lisa Danielle of Beyond the Hashtag, a TikTok visibility expert, will provide invaluable insights on how female founders and business owners can authentically master TikTok to connect with ideal clients and drive engagement.Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from business masterclasses, wellbeing workshops, and panel discussions covering a range of thought-provoking topics. From finance and investment, menopause in the workplace, AI and marketing strategies, personal development and business growth, gut health to preventing brain haemorrhages, photography and video branding, the power of podcasts and hormone hacking, the agenda is designed to accelerate action for women in business.

With the 2025 International Women’s Day theme focused on accelerating action, the urgency for change is clear. According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate, it will take 134 years to achieve gender parity. Pink Link’s founder, Coral Horn, emphasises, “We can’t wait five generations for this to happen, collectively we need to smash the barriers and biases that women are facing now! This event is for women from all business types, at all stages of their journey - from startups finding their footing to scaleups reaching new heights. It’s about creating opportunities, forging connections, and accelerating action to drive meaningful change for women in business. Whether you're just starting out or leading a thriving enterprise, this is your chance to be inspired, learn from industry leaders, and be part of a community that truly supports and uplifts one another.”

Lindsey Kane, co founder of JOLT - Speaker at IWD

The event is proudly powered by Porsche Centre South Lakes, recognising and celebrating the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the incredible women within their team who embody the excellence and prestige of the Porsche brand. Additionally, room sponsors Crowberry Consulting and Brewin Dolphin are proud to support this empowering occasion, reinforcing their commitment to championing women in business.

For those looking to extend the experience, there is an optional evening dinner at the Lakeside Hotel and Spa overlooking Lake Windermere, offering a chance to continue the conversation and networking in a relaxed and informal setting.

For more details, tickets, and exhibition space, visit Pink Link’s website or contact Lindsay Clarke at 01772 348309.