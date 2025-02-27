PHX wins award for support to prisoners and ex-offenders

Leading Lancashire training provider PHX Training has been recognised at an awards ceremony for its service and support to prisoners and ex-offenders.

The company won the award for ‘Best Provision to Support Prisoners and Ex-Offenders’ at the ceremony - hosted by the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub - for its successful delivery of the programme.

The Final Countdown Awards celebrated the success of the Multiply programme, which is supporting businesses and residents across Lancashire until the end of March.

PHX has been delivering the programme for three years and has worked with prisoners and ex-offenders from across the county. Working with prisons including Lancaster, Wymott, Kirkham and Preston, PHX tutors deliver maths sessions which cover vital life skills such as debt management, calculating household bills and budgeting.

The event provides a platform for delivery partners to share best practice and success stories while recognising the contributions of those involved in the programme's delivery.

County Councillor Jayne Rear presented the awards, with representatives from the Department for Education and other delivery partners also in attendance.

Beyond increasing confidence in essential maths skills and their everyday applications, the programme has several key benefits as part of the rehabilitation of prisoners and ex-offenders including increased employability and reduced reoffending rates.

Anita Dale, head of Lancashire at PHX Training, said: "Multiply is an important programme that we’re proud to be a part of. This award recognises the hard work and dedication of our team, who make a real difference to our learners every day.

“We would like to thank the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub and all the delivery partners who have played a key role in making this programme such a success."

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, contact 01228 210 317 or visit www.phxtraining.co.uk