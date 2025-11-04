Penwortham Care Home Residents enjoy a nostalgic trip to Blackpool Illuminations

Smiles all round

Residents from Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home in Preston recently enjoyed a well-loved local tradition with a trip to see the Blackpool Illuminations – an evening filled with laughter, songs, and fond memories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group set off in the afternoon and made a stop for the essential seaside treat: fish and chips – enjoyed from the comfort of the minibus while overlooking the seafront. Although the weather wasn’t on their side, the views and atmosphere made up for it.

With glow sticks in hand, residents travelled through the Illuminations on the bus, admiring the vibrant light displays and the iconic Blackpool Tower, which sparked plenty of excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the residents was Tommy, who smiled throughout and was often heard saying, “That is lovely,” as the lights passed by.

Big thumbs up

Leila, who also lives at the home, brought a burst of energy to the evening, leading a singalong of “I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside” and proudly spotting Blackpool Tower before anyone else. Joyce S was visibly delighted, while Kath J described the lights as “pretty, so clever and lovely.”

Jayne, Activities Coordinator, said: “This is the second year we’ve organised this trip, following great feedback from last year. For many of our residents, Blackpool holds treasured memories – holidays with family, visits with children and grandchildren, and days out by the sea. It’s a place that brings joy and sparks conversation.”

Lucy, Activities Coordinator, added: “Since joining the team in June, this has been a highlight for me. It was a reminder of how valuable these small trips can be for everyone present. We already can’t wait to take more of our people out to see the lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments like these are an important part of life at Penwortham Grange and Lodge, creating opportunities for residents to relive happy memories and enjoy meaningful experiences beyond the home.

Enjoying the bright lights

Located on Martin Field Road, Penwortham Grange and Lodge is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and North of England. The home offers residential care, residential dementia care, and short-term respite care, and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Organising events like the Blackpool trip reflects the home’s and Orchard Care Homes’ wider commitment to person-centred care, creating opportunities tailored to residents’ individual needs, preferences, and life stories.

For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/penwortham-grange-lodge-penwortham-preston

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Every home in its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.