Pear Tree House Care Home invites the community to join their 'Big Light Switch On' celebration

Pear Tree House Care Home in Wesham is excited to invite local residents to a festive evening of holiday cheer on December 1 for their highly anticipated 'Big Light Switch On'.

This special event will mark the beginning of the Christmas season at Pear Tree House and promises to be a fun-filled celebration for all ages.

The highlight of the evening will be the grand illumination of the Pear Tree House Christmas tree, which will be accompanied by a countdown led by actors from the local Initiate Theatre in Preston. These talented performers will bring a touch of theatrical magic to the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Guests can look forward to live entertainment throughout the evening, including music to get everyone into the holiday spirit. There will also be drinks and festive treats available for all to enjoy as the community comes together to celebrate the season of goodwill.

Resident after decorating the Christmas tree

The event is free to attend on December 1, and Pear Tree House looks forward to welcoming both residents and visitors for an evening of festive fun, community spirit, and the brightening of the Christmas season.