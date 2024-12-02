PDF Seafood and Meats Ltd Opens at Fleetwood Market

Fleetwood Market are thrilled to welcome PDF Seafood and Meats Ltd as the latest trader to join the ever-popular market.

Specialising in fresh, high-quality, seafood and premium meats, they will provide customers with a wide variety of locally sourced and sustainably-produced products.

With a focus on exceptional quality and customer service, PDF Seafood and Meats Ltd plan to cater to the needs of the Fleetwood community and beyond. Shoppers can expect a range of fresh fish, shellfish, and expertly butchered meats to suit every palate and occasion at the best prices.

Julian Brent Market Manager welcomed the news:

“We have been without a fish stall on the market for 14 years. We are ecstatic to welcome PDF Seafood and Meats to Fleetwood Market and their arrival aligns perfectly with our Council priorities to boost the economy and create thriving town centres.”

We hope locals and visitors alike come and support them. There will be lots of choice deals to have. What better place to pick up a piece of fresh fish than right by the sea!”

Fleetwood Market, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse array of stalls, is the perfect setting for PDF Seafood and Meats Ltd. The company looks forward to becoming a trusted part of the community, serving both individual customers and local businesses.

Visit PDF Seafood and Meats Ltd today at Fleetwood Market to explore the freshest selection of seafood and meats.

Open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9am – 4.30pm

Follow them on Facebook - PDF seafood & Meat Ltd