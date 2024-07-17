Pauline Quirke MBE to open new performing arts academy in Fylde!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) Fylde has announced the opening of a new Friday evening academy at Mayfield Primary School, located on St Leonards Road East in Lytham St Annes. The academy, which will cater to young people aged 6 to 18, will run from 16:45 to 20:00 every Friday.

Building on the success of their well-established Saturday academy, which operates from 09:45 to 13:00, PQA Fylde is expanding its offerings to provide more opportunities for local youth to engage in the performing arts.

“I am so excited to be launching this brand new Friday night academy on the Fylde Coast,” said Principal Rachael. “We have had a huge success over the past six years with our Saturday academy and I can’t wait to bring our unique classes in comedy, drama, filmmaking and musical theatre, to even more young people in the area.

We have so many brilliant projects and local performance opportunities coming up next term, including Monologue Slam (with special celebrity guest judge), Merry Musicals, and the chance to star in your own film, as well as our Summer PQA Fylde Festival in 2025. We are an inclusive academy and welcome all young people, regardless of experience. We have a team of staff who all work in the industry and have years of teaching experience between them. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of PQA Fylde. We cannot wait to meet you!”

PQA offers lessons in Film & TV, Musical Theatre and Comedy & Drama

PQA Fylde offers a comprehensive performing arts education through its three core modules. The Comedy & Drama module encourages creativity and confidence through improvisation, scene work, and comedic techniques. Their unique Film & TV module provides hands-on experience with cameras, green screens, and editing software, allowing students to explore the technical side of filmmaking and acting for the screen. The Musical Theatre module combines singing, dancing, and acting to help students develop their performance skills.

The new Friday evening academy at Mayfield Primary School promises to be an exciting addition to the already thriving community of PQA’s on the North East coast. With a dedicated and experienced team of industry professionals, PQA Fylde is committed to nurturing the talents of young performers and providing them with a platform to shine.

PQA Fylde continues to welcome all young people, regardless of their previous experience in the performing arts, ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment where every student has the opportunity to develop their skills and confidence.

For more information, to book your free session or enrol, visit the PQA Fylde website at https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/fylde/