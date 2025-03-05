Paul Carrack announces 50th anniversary show celebrating 'How Long' in Blackpool
The voice of Mike + The Mechanic will perform at Blackpool Opera House in June
Paul Carrack, a figurehead of soulful pop for decades, has announced a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of his hit song with ACE ‘How Long’.
He'll play the Blackpool Opera House on 17th June, taking audiences on a journey through his illustrious career, spanning half a century of extraordinary music
Carrack's five decades of music making is filled with iconic hits, such as ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze, ‘The Living Years’ by Mike + The Mechanics, and his own solo hit ‘Don’t Shed a Tear’.
Tickets to see Paul Carrack perfom in Blackpool go on sale this Friday at 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/