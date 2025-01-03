Paul Atkins: Turning Challenges into Music and Inspiring the Community

Paul Atkins, one of the talented individuals supported by One Fylde, has an incredible story that inspires everyone who meets him. Born with Williams Syndrome, Paul has turned what some might see as a challenge into a remarkable gift. He discovered his passion for music at a young age and taught himself to play the piano, showing extraordinary determination and skill. For Paul, music isn’t just a hobby - it’s a way of life and a source of joy.

Over the years, Paul’s musical talents have taken him to some of Blackpool’s most iconic venues, including the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the Winter Gardens, where he has performed at the One Fylde Celebration Awards. His dedication to his craft and his ability to move audiences with his music have made him a beloved figure in the community.

On Wednesday, 11th December, Paul once again wowed an audience, this time at St Anne’s Methodist Church. His performance included an impressive variety of covers, from the iconic Titanic theme tune to the ever-popular “Sweet Caroline” and festive Christmas classics. The audience was captivated by his passion and skill, which shone through in every note.

Reflecting on his love for performing, Paul shared, “Playing in front of people means the world to me.” His ability to connect with his audience through music is truly special, and his performances never fail to leave a lasting impression.

Paul with the pianoPaul with the piano
Paul with the piano

Everyone at One Fylde is incredibly proud of Paul and his achievements. His recent performance at St Anne’s Methodist Church is just another milestone in his amazing journey. Well done, Paul, on another fantastic performance - we can’t wait to see what you do next!

