Paul Atkins: Turning Challenges into Music and Inspiring the Community
Over the years, Paul’s musical talents have taken him to some of Blackpool’s most iconic venues, including the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the Winter Gardens, where he has performed at the One Fylde Celebration Awards. His dedication to his craft and his ability to move audiences with his music have made him a beloved figure in the community.
On Wednesday, 11th December, Paul once again wowed an audience, this time at St Anne’s Methodist Church. His performance included an impressive variety of covers, from the iconic Titanic theme tune to the ever-popular “Sweet Caroline” and festive Christmas classics. The audience was captivated by his passion and skill, which shone through in every note.
Reflecting on his love for performing, Paul shared, “Playing in front of people means the world to me.” His ability to connect with his audience through music is truly special, and his performances never fail to leave a lasting impression.
Everyone at One Fylde is incredibly proud of Paul and his achievements. His recent performance at St Anne’s Methodist Church is just another milestone in his amazing journey. Well done, Paul, on another fantastic performance - we can’t wait to see what you do next!