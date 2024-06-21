Patient’s eyesight saved after scan revealed detached retina

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool grandmother is urging people to look after their eyes after undergoing sight-saving surgery.

Denise Ellis, from South Shore, initially noticed a problem with blurring in her right eye when she was watching her grandchildren in a concert. Initially she dismissed it as tiredness, but when the problem persisted, she checked in with her regular opticians, Woodhouse Opticians in Highfield Road.

Denise said: “Steve (Woodhouse) did an eye test and then a scan and he said he’d get straight back to me with the results. Within two hours he was on the phone saying he thought the retina had detached and he was getting on to the hospital.

“Sure enough, Blackpool Vic confirmed the retina had totally detached and that I would need an operation almost immediately.”

Optometrist Stephen Woodhouse (left) and colleague Paul Eastwood with the Optomap scanner

Denise had surgery to reattach the retina – and her sight has gradually returned.

She said: “A week later, I was told the quickness of my going to the opticians and the quickness of the opticians had combined in the success of the retina being re-attached.

“They were very pleased with how it had turned out because they were concerned to begin with about how it had detached so severely. They thought I would lose my eyesight.

“The moral of this is to let people know. If your eyes are acting a bit strange, get to the opticians. Don’t leave it a week, don’t leave it a few days, just get to the opticians. That quickness can be the difference between eyesight and sight loss.

“I was lucky, I was a hair’s breadth off losing my sight. To me it’s like a miracle, going from that fear of like a curtain coming down, to my sight coming back to what it has.

“I thank God every day that I can see and now I’ve been given the all-clear to drive.”

Denise has been with the practice for more than 50 years and is on one of their monthly eye care plans which means she can access unlimited appointments with priority booking.

Director Sukie Woodhouse said: “Steve instantly recognised the severity of her situation and spoke to the Vic’s on call ophthalmologist to set urgent treatment in motion.

“We pride ourselves on offering access to the best optical care supported by high-tech diagnostic equipment. And we’re very pleased that on this occasion that combination has literally helped saved someone’s sight.