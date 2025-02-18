Paddle for a Purpose - Businesses & Locals Invited to Join Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Canoe Challenge

By Alison Read
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:08 BST
Paddle for a PurposePaddle for a Purpose
Paddle for a Purpose
Lancashire businesses and adventure-seekers are being urged to grab a paddle and take part in Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Annual Canoe Challenge – a thrilling 25-mile endurance event along the Lancaster Canal, all in support of older people across the county.

This year, the challenge features two events:

📅 Public Challenge – Saturday 10th May 2025

📅 Corporate Challenge – Friday 31st May 2025

Last year’s event raised an incredible £11,000, helping fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.

Victoria Lamb, Fundraising Manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: "We’re so excited to bring back the Canoe Challenge for its 10th year! It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to strengthen teamwork while making a real difference to older people in Lancashire. Just £300 per team can change someone’s life." With limited team spaces, businesses are encouraged to register early to secure their place. No experience is necessary – all equipment and training are provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Vicki Lamb at [email protected]

Related topics:LancashireAge UK
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice