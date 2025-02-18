Paddle for a Purpose - Businesses & Locals Invited to Join Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Canoe Challenge
This year, the challenge features two events:
📅 Public Challenge – Saturday 10th May 2025
📅 Corporate Challenge – Friday 31st May 2025
Last year’s event raised an incredible £11,000, helping fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.
Victoria Lamb, Fundraising Manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: "We’re so excited to bring back the Canoe Challenge for its 10th year! It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to strengthen teamwork while making a real difference to older people in Lancashire. Just £300 per team can change someone’s life." With limited team spaces, businesses are encouraged to register early to secure their place. No experience is necessary – all equipment and training are provided.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Vicki Lamb at [email protected]