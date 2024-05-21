Over 90 Runners join together for NWAA to take on the Great Manchester Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Runners from across the North West are coming together to take on the Great Manchester Run on the 26th of May in support of the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA).

This year the lifesaving charity has more runners than ever before taking part in the run, not only that but 2024 is the year the charity celebrates its 25th Birthday.

With over 90 runners taking part in the run, the charity is being supported by previous patients and their friends and family, as well as a team coming together from local company GGM Group Ltd.

Also joining team NWAA was Comedian and Pheonix Nights star Justin Moorhouse, but due to a knee injury he’s unable to take part, however he's still showing his support for NWAA.

Justin Moorhouse at the charity's base in Barton

Justin said: “They (the charity) are all brilliant dudes, and I have had the pleasure of hosting the awards for the last two times. For free, of course - hahaha. I don't like to talk about it....

“Now, things have taken a terrible turn for the worse. I was due to be running the Great Run Company Mcr 10k for them. I originally said if training is too harsh, you should ingratiate yourself with the people who might have to airlift you to the hospital.

“But now I’ll be supporting those taking part instead, they’re doing it for an amazing cause!”

Previous patients who have been treated by the charity’s doctors and paramedics are also taking part in the Great Manchester Run to support the charity.

Nicola Chadwick, from Clitheroe, who had a cardiac arrest in 2022 is also taking on the Great Manchester Run. Two years after the cardiac arrest Nicola is running with her friend in aid of the charity who saved her life.

Nicola said: “There never seem to be enough words or the right words to thank the charity, they are heroes to us, and I’m sure to countless other families. We couldn’t believe it when we found out that they were a charity-run organisation.”

The North West Air Ambulance Charity was launched in 1999 and is celebrating its 25th Birthday this year.

Rebekah Bullen Calderbank, Events Coordinator at the charity said: “It’s amazing to see so many runners coming together to support the charity during the Great Manchester Run.

“We’re so grateful for people's support, without their support, we wouldn’t be able to continue saving lives across the North West.”