One of Cleveleys’ most familiar faces is saying goodbye to the high street having looked after local residents’ eye health for four decades.

Jane Quinn will be stepping down from her role as an optometrist at Roberts & Quinn in Brighton Avenue at the end of February, handing over the reins to director Akib Patel.

Jane said that while she will miss all her patients, many of whom have been loyal visitors for more than 25 years, she is looking forward to spending more time with husband Jimmy and Cooper, her much-loved Cockerpoo. Jane is also due to become a grandparent for the first time in June.

She added: “It’s an incredible wrench to be leaving but I know I am leaving the practice in good hands with Akib. I probably stayed on longer than I expected but I wanted to make it was handed over to the right person, and that is Akib.

“We are a part of the community here. I wanted to hand over to someone not just with clinical excellence but someone who loves to chat with the patients and getting to know them just as I have. I’ve been looking after the grandchildren of some of the first patients I saw when I first started so we know each other’s lives inside out.

“I’m staying local and will visit Thornton Cleveleys often so I’m sure I’ll still be popping in to say hello.”

Jane originally bought the practice off the previous owners when it was based in Victoria Road West, moving to Brighton Avenue around 25 years ago.

She said: “The profession has changed beyond recognition in my time, we can now do so much more to look after patients’ eye health and the impact of new technology has been incredible.”

The practice is well known for the high standard of care and friendly service received by patients, something Mr Patel is keen to ensure continues.

He said: “Jane has been an integral part of the community in Thornton-Cleveleys for many years, and it has been inspiring to work alongside her and witness her passion for the people she serves. We are dedicated to preserving this spirit and ensuring that Jane's values remain central to the practice.

“We wish Jane the very best for her retirement and we look forward to hearing all about her time enjoying her caravan in Sedburgh and we can’t wait to meet the latest member of her family this summer.”

For more details visit www.robertsandquinnopticians.co.uk