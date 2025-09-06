Opportunity to join the Inkden Tattoo Studio team in Blackpool
This is a rare chance to become part of one of the most respected teams in town. Inkden is known for its high standards, professional approach, and welcoming atmosphere that encourages development.
The studio offers well-equipped workstations, an autoclave room, the support of highly experienced artists, and a receptionist handling bookings, allowing tattooers to fully focus on their creative work.
But Inkden is much more than just a studio – it is a home for creative souls. The artists regularly take part in national and international tattoo conventions, proudly representing Blackpool on the global stage.
They also organise exhibitions and artistic challenges, such as the monthly painting project around a chosen theme, which helps to push creative boundaries and strengthen artistic skills.
Adding to this unique environment is Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, located right next door, which has become a meeting point for local artists and art lovers. This synergy makes Inkden stand out – it is a place where tattooing connects with other art forms, creating an inspiring space for work and growth.
The requirements for candidates are clear: at least three years of experience in a tattoo studio, a strong portfolio, self-motivation, and professionalism. The studio offers flexible terms of cooperation – either percentage-based or weekly rent – as well as social media promotion, ensuring that the artists’ work reaches a wide audience.
As the owner emphasises, this is not an apprenticeship but an opportunity for experienced professionals who are serious about their craft and ready to grow within the industry.
Those interested should send their CV, portfolio, and social media links to [email protected].