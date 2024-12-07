Open Hand Gallery opens in Abingdon Street Market

The Strand Collective proudly announces the launch of Open Hand Gallery, a new art space located at Abingdon Street Market. Curated by local artist Richard Oughton, the gallery has officially opened with a solo exhibition by local photographer Alex James.

Open Hand Gallery is dedicated to making art accessible by offering free entry, thereby connecting professional photographers with the wider public. The space will allow photographers to sell their work, supporting their artistic practices while generating revenue through affordable prints and special events.

Challenge conventional perceptions

The gallery's mission is to elevate photography as a respected form of fine art. By curating exhibitions that challenge conventional perceptions and explore diverse themes and techniques, Open Hand Gallery seeks to enrich the artistic scene.

Seaside by Alex James

Educational offerings, including workshops, artist talks, and panel discussions, will deepen public appreciation for photography, encouraging engagement with visual storytelling and contemporary issues.

Supporting emerging and local photographers

As a platform for emerging and local photographers, Open Hand Gallery will showcase experimental styles often missed by larger venues. It aims to create a community among photographers, artists, and enthusiasts, serving as a hub for networking and dialogue about photographic art.

By addressing cultural, social, and environmental themes, the gallery seeks to amplify diverse voices in visual storytelling. This initiative balances artistic integrity with financial viability, enriching local and broader cultural conversations.

Alex, a 30-year-old from Blackpool, is passionate about photography. Inspired by photographers like Martin Parr and Greg Girard, Alex captures everyday life and experiments with light. The exhibition features work from Blackpool over the past year, reflecting Alex's unique perspective.

For more information about Open Hand Gallery and its upcoming events, please visit The Strand Collective.