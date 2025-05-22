One in six North West homes don’t have a garden making outdoor laundry drying impossible

Drying clothes outside isn't an option for everyone. One in six homes in the North West* lack a garden, while others want to keep outdoor spaces clear for relaxing, entertaining or enjoying a BBQ.

Even for those who can dry outside, the average UK household only gets around 100 days a year with weather good enough to do so.

That leaves many people relying on radiators, drying racks or costly tumble dryers for the rest of the year. Now, British manufacturer Ebac has launched a new solution to make life easier.

LaundryDri is designed to fit easily into any home. Compact, quiet and portable, it offers a practical alternative for flats, apartments and houses of all sizes. Its simple dial system controls fan speed and drying settings without any complicated digital displays.

Unlike energy-hungry tumble dryers or radiator drying that adds moisture to your home, LaundryDri uses advanced air circulation and Ebac’s patented defrost technology to gently remove moisture from fabrics. It helps preserve the softness and quality of clothes while protecting them from damage caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight.

With hydrophilic-coated coils and an energy-efficient humidistat, LaundryDri delivers performance without pushing up your energy bill.

Ebac chairman and founder John Elliott said: “There are many reasons why drying laundry outside just isn’t practical for so many people. We’ve designed LaundryDri to be a convenient and cost-effective alternative that works for real households. It’s all about making everyday life that little bit easier.”

LaundryDri is the latest British-made innovation from Ebac, designed and built in County Durham alongside a range of reliable household appliances including dehumidifiers, water coolers and air source heat pumps.

*data from Rightmove – 1,000 of the most recently listed properties