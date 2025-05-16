The event, on May 8 was hailed an incredible success, featuring a variety of games and fun activities, and was attended by over 100 individuals, including the people we support, our dedicated staff and some special guests.

One Fylde, who are based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, but work across the breath of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism at One Fylde.

The celebration was held under the bright sun, creating a perfect setting for everyone to come together and commemorate another year of the remarkable work that One Fylde does across the Fylde coast. Based at Whitehills Business Park in Blackpool, One Fylde operates throughout Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde, providing person-centred support, accommodation, and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed a range of games including Jenga, Bowls, Dominoes, Darts, Sack Race, Egg & Spoon Race, Tug of War, and finished with a group game of rounders. The excellent service provided by Guy’s Court, featuring their famous pizzas and other snacks, ensured that everyone was well-catered for.

A special highlight of the day was the presence of members from the Fleetwood Police Department, who came to show their support. The people we support had a wonderful time trying on handcuffs and sitting in the police car, and it wasn’t long before we were all cheering them on in the sack race!

The pinnacle of the event was the awards presentation, where both the people we support, and our staff received certificates for their achievements in the games. Seeing everyone together, celebrating our collective accomplishments, filled us with pride and optimism for the future.

As we reflect on how far One Fylde has come, we look forward to many more years of making a positive impact in our community. Here’s to the next six years!

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].

1 . Contributed Individual at One Fylde playing Jenga Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed An individual trying on the police uniform. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales