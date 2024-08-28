One Fylde Enterprises Supports Adults with Learning Disabilities and Autism to Excel in Gardening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Fylde are proud to announce the achievements of three remarkable individuals—Neil, Kieron, and John—who have excelled in the WorldSkills competition, after participating in a newly launched gardening and horticulture qualification program. This initiative is part of One Fylde’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable adults in gaining valuable qualifications and skills. One Fylde, which is based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, is a locally-focused, independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

In September 2023, One Fylde entered a strategic partnership with Myerscough College to offer a comprehensive qualification in gardening and horticulture to the people we support. This collaboration is an extension of our Enterprise Team’s mission to empower over 230 adults with learning disabilities across the Fylde Coast, helping them build meaningful careers and gain life-enhancing skills.

The program has proven to be a significant success, with Neil, Kieron, and John being standout participants. Their dedication and hard work were evident from the beginning, leading them to continue their studies and work towards a diploma in horticulture. As they progressed through the course, the opportunity to participate in the prestigious WorldSkills competition arose, and all three embraced the challenge with enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myerscough College provided additional tailored support to ensure that Neil, Kieron, and John were fully prepared for the competition’s rigorous demands. The first heat took place on 26th July, and all three participants performed admirably.

One Fylde Enterprise at the Horticulture Competition

Neil Bennett secured his place in the final with an outstanding score of 42 out of 50.

Kieron Walsh narrowly missed an automatic spot in the final, scoring 41, but is the first reserve and highly likely to advance.

John delivered a strong performance, scoring 36, just shy of the average score of 38, demonstrating his dedication and hard work throughout the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although John did not advance to the final, his efforts were commendable, and his progress throughout the course has been inspiring. The entire One Fylde community is incredibly proud of Neil, Kieron, and John for their achievements and for representing the spirit of resilience, determination, and excellence that we strive to instil in all those we support.

John Goodall - Supported by One Fylde and a member of the One Fylde Gardening Team

Myerscough College expressed their pride in the achievements of their Foundation Learning students. "Foundation learning students Declan Coyne and Neil Bennett have made it through to the top eight competitors to compete at the 2024 WorldSkills UK National Final for Foundation Skills: Horticulture. Fellow Myerscough learner Kieron Walsh is on the reserve list," said a representative from Myerscough.

The Foundation Skill competitions and the accompanying medal ceremony will take place on Friday, 22nd November, at Manchester College City Campus. In total, around 400 talented apprentices and students have advanced to the National Finals of WorldSkills, having participated in regional competitions at their local colleges, training provider centres, workplaces, or online.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, commented on the significance of this achievement: “Huge congratulations to this year’s National Finalists. We wish them the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the WorldSkills UK Finals. We are thrilled to be back in Greater Manchester for our National Finals in November and are very grateful for the support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and all our host venues. We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled with the progress and success of Neil, Kieron, and John,” said Hannah Fletcher, Quality and Improvement Project Lead at One Fylde. “Our partnership with Myerscough College has opened up new opportunities for the people we support, allowing them to develop skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. We look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the final round of the WorldSkills competition and beyond.”

Neil Bennett - Supported by One Fylde and a member of the One Fylde Gardening Team

One Fylde remains committed to providing high-quality training and opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism, ensuring they have the tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen paths. This partnership with Myerscough College is just one example of how we are making a positive impact in the lives of those we support.