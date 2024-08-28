One Fylde Enterprises Supports Adults with Learning Disabilities and Autism to Excel in Gardening
In September 2023, One Fylde entered a strategic partnership with Myerscough College to offer a comprehensive qualification in gardening and horticulture to the people we support. This collaboration is an extension of our Enterprise Team’s mission to empower over 230 adults with learning disabilities across the Fylde Coast, helping them build meaningful careers and gain life-enhancing skills.
The program has proven to be a significant success, with Neil, Kieron, and John being standout participants. Their dedication and hard work were evident from the beginning, leading them to continue their studies and work towards a diploma in horticulture. As they progressed through the course, the opportunity to participate in the prestigious WorldSkills competition arose, and all three embraced the challenge with enthusiasm.
Myerscough College provided additional tailored support to ensure that Neil, Kieron, and John were fully prepared for the competition’s rigorous demands. The first heat took place on 26th July, and all three participants performed admirably.
Neil Bennett secured his place in the final with an outstanding score of 42 out of 50.
Kieron Walsh narrowly missed an automatic spot in the final, scoring 41, but is the first reserve and highly likely to advance.
John delivered a strong performance, scoring 36, just shy of the average score of 38, demonstrating his dedication and hard work throughout the process.
Although John did not advance to the final, his efforts were commendable, and his progress throughout the course has been inspiring. The entire One Fylde community is incredibly proud of Neil, Kieron, and John for their achievements and for representing the spirit of resilience, determination, and excellence that we strive to instil in all those we support.
Myerscough College expressed their pride in the achievements of their Foundation Learning students. "Foundation learning students Declan Coyne and Neil Bennett have made it through to the top eight competitors to compete at the 2024 WorldSkills UK National Final for Foundation Skills: Horticulture. Fellow Myerscough learner Kieron Walsh is on the reserve list," said a representative from Myerscough.
The Foundation Skill competitions and the accompanying medal ceremony will take place on Friday, 22nd November, at Manchester College City Campus. In total, around 400 talented apprentices and students have advanced to the National Finals of WorldSkills, having participated in regional competitions at their local colleges, training provider centres, workplaces, or online.
Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK, commented on the significance of this achievement: “Huge congratulations to this year’s National Finalists. We wish them the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the WorldSkills UK Finals. We are thrilled to be back in Greater Manchester for our National Finals in November and are very grateful for the support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and all our host venues. We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”
“We are thrilled with the progress and success of Neil, Kieron, and John,” said Hannah Fletcher, Quality and Improvement Project Lead at One Fylde. “Our partnership with Myerscough College has opened up new opportunities for the people we support, allowing them to develop skills that will benefit them for a lifetime. We look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the final round of the WorldSkills competition and beyond.”
One Fylde remains committed to providing high-quality training and opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism, ensuring they have the tools and confidence to succeed in their chosen paths. This partnership with Myerscough College is just one example of how we are making a positive impact in the lives of those we support.
