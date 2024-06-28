Ofsted praises training provider for delivery of high quality BTEC Programmes in Blackpool
Ofsted recognised that VLUK provides high quality teaching and learner experience as learners benefit from the expertise, knowledge and skills of industry based tutors who effectively integrate theory with practical learning. The supportive and aspirational learning environments at VLUK motivate learners to succeed and feel valued as confirmed through learner satisfaction feedback.
Ofsted also noted that Learners rightly value the high-quality teaching they receive from experienced tutors who link theory and practical learning skilfully. As a result, most learners achieve distinctions in their vocational qualifications.
The thoughtfully structured curriculum was also praised as it ensures learners build their knowledge and skills progressively. While the comprehensive support and monitoring of progress were also acknowledged by the team of inspectors and it was noted that SEND learners receive tailored support and benefit from specialised resources. As a result, learners with SEND achieve as well as their peers or better.
CEO of VLUK, Rob Johnson commented "We are immensely proud of the positive impact VLUK has on our learners' lives at PDA Lancs Campus. Our dedicated teams work tirelessly to provide high-quality education and real-world learning experiences that prepare our learners for successful futures. This report is a testament to our commitment and our ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive, supportive, and aspirational learning environment."
To find out more about BTEC courses at PDA Lancs Campus visit https://www.vluk.org/study-with-us/pda-lancashire.
The full Ofsted report can be found here.
