Officer cadets from Fleetwood get ferry good experience with Isle of Man Steam Packet

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) and its flagship vessel Manxman played host to cadets and lecturers from Fleetwood Nautical Campus, one of the UK’s top nautical institutions, to give the budding seafarers a real world experience of the day-to-day running of a lifeline ferry service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen engineering and deck cadets, some of whom had never been on a ship before, sailed on Manxman and were given an extensive tour of the ship, including the engine room, vehicle decks, bridge, and they even managed to view the steering gear and bow thrusters. The students, including one from the Isle of Man also met and spoke to Officers and crew on Manxman to learn about the daily operations of running a ferry service.

“We are happy to support young talent who are keen to get into the maritime industry and give them practical hands-on experience to help their learning,” said James Royston, Fleet Operations Manager at IOMSPC. “We have supported a number of Manx seafarers who have wanted to get into the industry and a lot of our Officers and Crew have been trained at Fleetwood Nautical Campus and have gone on to enjoy great sailing careers with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Ashton, Programme Leader of Advanced Certificate Martine Engineering at Fleetwood Nautical Campus said: “The cadets learned a great deal about operating the ship and what life is like on board. They were given an extensive tour of the ship, and even managed to view the steering gear and bow thrusters. Thank you so much to the Steam Packet for allowing us to sail on Manxman. The trip could not have gone better and we really appreciate the work that has been put in to make this happen.”

The group from Fleetwood Nautical Campus on deck ten of Manxman, the Steam Packet flagship

The award-winning Manxman is considered the most modern ferry currently operating in the British Isles and is delivering increased capacity for residents and visitors in the largest, most-modern and well-equipped vessel the island has ever had.

The flagship Manxman is the ideal vessel for budding seafarers to see first-hand, as it was built to include the latest advances in ship management systems and is powered by the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine, which is recognised for its high level of fuel efficiency and significantly reduces exhaust emissions, helping IOMSPC to deliver a far more sustainable and environmentally friendly operation.

For more information visit IOMSPC’s blog: https://www.steam-packet.com/blog/engineering-and-deck-cadets-get-a-taste-of-running-flagship-manxman/