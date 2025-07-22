Oasis' Promoters Thank and Praise Manchester City Council

Following five iconic homecoming shows at Heaton Park, Oasis’ promoters have thanked and praised Manchester City Council for all their help and support.

Rob Ballantine, Director of SJM Concerts said: “We were blown away by the incredible support, atmosphere and success of all five homecoming shows by Oasis. They proved they are the most culturally important band in the UK and those concerts will live in the memories of hundreds of thousands of music fans for years to come and will live in the folklore of Manchester music history for decades.

Manchester City Council played a huge part in the success of the concerts and helped the City embrace the excitement with their promotion of Manchester Live 25 across the City. Along with the emergency services and TfGM the safety and comfort of almost 350,000 fans was of paramount importance and a great success.

Outside of the concert arena there were thousands of ticketless fans who gathered to hear and be involved in the events. SJM Concerts on behalf of, and with the full support and knowledge of Oasis, worked closely with the Safety Advisory Group chaired by MCC to discuss how best to ensure the safety of those gathering on what is now known as Gallagher Hill. It was unanimously decided the action necessary to safeguard those gathering, and steps were taken to ensure the safety of the crowd.

Oasis at Heaton Park

Oasis themselves wanted to include Gallagher Hill in the concert and Liam gave a 'shout out' on both concerts of the final weekend and on the last concert a film crew relayed live pictures of the crowd onto the big screens of the main stage. Other ideas were explored but were not workable for technical reasons.

Oasis printed commemorative T-shirts with Gallagher Hill in the Oasis logo and myself with a team of staff distributed these to people as they arrived on the Hill.

SJM Concerts and Oasis want to thank the council, the emergency services and all members of the Safety Advisory Team on a first class delivery of the biggest and most significant music events the City has hosted for many years. We would also like to acknowledge the incredible atmosphere generated by the fans who seem to have unanimously decided the gigs were the best nights of their lives! It was a privilege to be involved in the huge team of people making these concerts the success they were.”