North West tourism to decline by 2.42 million visitors, threatening £651 million in local revenue

Back British Holidays, a national campaign from Out & About Live which calls for urgent support from the Government to reduce the rapid loss of visitor numbers within the UK domestic tourism industry and to safeguard the small businesses within.

Out & About Live has created a petition for the general public to lend their voices to this campaign – they can find further information by visiting http://backbritishholidays.co.uk/

They have published detailed forecasts which indicate that the UK domestic holiday sector is expected to fall by 32% in overall trips, from 42.3 million in 2022 to just 28.8 million by 2025. This will result in a cumulative loss of £23.2 billion in spending, harming businesses, putting jobs at risk and potentially causing UK holidays to fall into a spiral of irreparable decline.

In the North West, this will have a huge impact on the local economy, businesses and investments. At the moment the North West welcomes around 17.05m visitors annually, staying overnight and contributing to the local holidaying sector. This also provides additional commerce for local hospitality businesses. If the trend continues and the forecast goes as expected, the North West would be seeing 2.42m fewer visitors, threatening £651m in local revenue.

This downturn is already having a devastating and long-lasting impact. Rural areas are projected to experience a 40.8% fall in visitor numbers, threatening local businesses and thousands of jobs.

Key industries that underpin British holiday culture, such as caravanning, camping and glamping, are projected to lose over £1.2 billion, representing a 39% decline in spending. Even coastal destinations will see over £700 million in lost revenue, alongside cities and large towns, which would see a significant loss of £2.7 billion – a 18% decline.

They ask that people support the campaign; you can do this by signing their letter and spreading awareness of the campaign. Back British Holidays need to act urgently, as if action is not taken, there could be serious damage to the national economy, employment and future assurances of UK holidays. The sector currently contributes £31 billion annually and supports 300,000 direct jobs, with an additional 3 million indirect employments.

Their letter to the Prime Minister and relevant ministers calls for the below recommendations:

Sustain and enhance promotion of domestic tourism

Improve promotion of domestic tourism through government-backed campaigns and initiatives that highlight the value of British destinations

Boost financial support for tourism businesses

Explore new and expanded government subsidies and grants for tourism businesses, while raising awareness of existing funding opportunities within the sector

Collaborate to manage inflation and operational costs

Partner with industry leaders to address inflation and rising operational expenses impacting tourism businesses

Empower local government in tourism development

Encourage greater involvement and investment from local governments to strengthen tourism infrastructure and community engagement

Ensure reliable travel to UK destinations

Increase efforts with the UK rail network to support travel to British holiday destinations, prioritising continuity of service and minimising disruptions

Expand and strengthen UK tourism zones

Continue the strategic development of UK tourism zones, enhancing regional tourism appeal and economic growth

Advance green tourism and net-zero preparations

Support the sector in transitioning to green practices and preparing for net-zero targets, collaborating with the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero to ensure long-term sustainability

Spokesperson for the campaign, Daniel Attwood, who has worked in the outdoor leisure industry for over 15 years, said:

“As someone who has been deeply involved in this industry for over 15 years, I’ve seen first-hand how integral UK holidays are to our economy, communities and national culture.

“The forecasts we’ve published today paint a sobering picture of a 32% decline in domestic holidays and a potential £23.2 billion loss to the economy by 2025.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about protecting rural businesses, supporting jobs and preserving the cherished traditions of British holidays.

“This campaign is a call to action for everyone – residents, businesses and politicians – to recognise the value of holidaying within the UK and work together to secure the future of our domestic tourism sector.”