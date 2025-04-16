North West Air Ambulance Charity Announces Exciting New Route for 2025 Base-to-Base Ride Out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorcycle enthusiasts across the region are gearing up for an exhilarating ride.

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has unveiled a brand-new route for its much-anticipated Base-to-Base Ride Out 2025, proudly sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors.

For the first time, this year’s ride will start from Blackpool airbase, reversing last year’s popular route, which saw over 70 bikers travel from Barton to Blackpool and raise an incredible £13,000 for NWAA’s lifesaving missions.

Dave Thompson, 57, from Stockport, has been a NWAA volunteer for 13 years, and has signed up to take part in this year's event. Dave first started riding motorcycles when he was 16, he said: “I’d encourage people to take part in the ride out to support such a wonderful charity. You know, all bikers seem to come together because we're one of the most vulnerable road users out there. If anything happens to us, we come off a lot worse than most other people.

NWAA Volunteer, Dave Thompson, 57, from Stockport.

“The air ambulance is critical for our survival; it’s a lifeline for riders and communities across the North West. Since I joined as a volunteer, the charity has expanded to add a doctor on one of their helicopters and recently increased their blood on board service, which is a valuable addition to the charity.”

“I really like volunteering for the charity, one of the things I enjoy most is the events, sometimes you get people that speak to you who have been saved or treated by us, or a family member, which can lead to nice conversations.”

Now with just weeks to go, the charity is calling on motorcyclists across the North West to sign up and support the cause.

Specialist motorcycle claims solicitor from Fletchers Solicitors, Mary Lomas, said: “We’re honoured to be sponsoring the North West Air Ambulance Ride Out as a group of keen bikers go from base to base, from Blackpool Airport through the beautiful landscapes of Lancashire, finishing at Barton City Airport.

Bikers taking on the Base 2 Base Ride Out in 2024.

“The North West Air Ambulance delivers vital, lifesaving care to the most critically ill and injured, and transport patients to the most appropriate hospital to achieve the best outcomes for them. We understand how crucial a service of this kind is – and the fact that they receive no NHS or government funding makes it all the more worthwhile.

“Fletchers has been a corporate partner of the North West Air Ambulance since last year and we’re proud to work with them to bring the best care for their patients.”

Sophie Cumby, Events Coordinator at NWAA, said: "The Base-to-Base Ride Out is a fantastic event, bringing together bikers from across the region to support our vital work.

"As a charity that receives no government or NHS funding, we rely entirely on public donations. By taking part, you're helping to ensure our crews can continue delivering critical care to those who need it most."

NWAA’s Base-to-Base Ride Out is more than just a scenic journey, it’s a chance to come together, celebrate the biking community, and help save lives.

Join the Ride and Make a Difference! For more details and to sign up, visit this link.