North Fylde Photographic Society hosts annual awards

The North Fylde Photographic Society’s season culminated last week with its annual awards presentation evening. Trophies were given out for a number of categories which embraced general colour, monochrome and nature (print and digital format).

The trophies for best overall print and PDI categories were picked up by Angela Carr and the award for the season’s best beginner went to Paul Wright.

Anyone wishing to view the excellent work produced for the NFPS’s club competition will find examples on our website, on Facebook and on Instagram. We will also be mounting an exhibition at Fleetwood Library from June.

Now that we are into close season, the club is organising a series of monthly photography outings at varying points along the Fylde coast so look out on our website and socials for announcements from May onwards.

And anyone interested in joining us for the new season should come along to the church hall of St Martin and St Hilda in Carleton on Tuesday, September 2 where you will receive a very warm welcome.