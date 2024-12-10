North Fylde Photographic Society: a busy season into January 2025

The North Fylde Photographic Society (NFPS) is halfway through a busy season and has enjoyed a variety of activities aimed at both developing skills and inspiring creativity for its members. Guest speakers have included Keith Snell, Lynda Haney and Kevin Pigney and club workshops have looked at flower photography and light painting (the latter lead by Andrew Walker of Blackpool School of Arts). Club competitions have yielded some remarkable images in digital and print format.

In the New Year, NFPS is delighted to welcome its next guest speaker, Gordon Watson ABPE DPAGB QPSA.

Gordon’s talk, titled ‘Coast’, takes his audience on a trip around the UK coast by means of a series of landscape images highlighting the diversity of the UK coastline and its value as both resource and inspiration for the photographer.

Coastal areas he has visited include Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, Merseyside, Norfolk, Northumberland, Suffolk and Yorkshire as well in Scotland and Wales. Gordon has his base on the Fylde coast. Anyone interested in photography and, in this particular instance, in landscape and seascape, is welcome to come and join club members for Gordon’s talk.

When and where? Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 19:30 at the church hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub) Entry fee - £1.00 for members / £2.00 for non-members.