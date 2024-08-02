New YouTube video promotes retreat programme for Whalley Abbey in the Ribble Valley

A new video from The Church of England in Lancashire – available now on YouTube – promotes an exciting retreat programme coming up across the remaining months of 2024; all taking place at their Centre of Christian Discipleship and Prayer at Whalley Abbey. People from across the County (and beyond) are welcome including Blackpool and surrounding areas.

Featuring Rev. Anna Walker, Director of the Abbey, the short video will be followed in the autumn by a more extensive production, promoting the Abbey site and its many offers to people across the County and beyond.

Since relaunching a few years ago the Abbey site has developed hugely and there are always a wide variety of events to suit everyone. And if you just fancy a trip out then you are welcome! A walk in the ancient ruins can make a special day out in itself.

Upcoming events include a Walking and Prayer Retreat from August 12-15 with Archdeacon Mark Ireland, the Archdeacon of Blackburn, and his wife Gill; a Family Activity Day on August 28; a Jane Austen-themed Retreat led by Rev. Anna Walker from October 25-27; a retreat inspired by nature - ‘Fearfully and Wonderfully Made’ – from November 12-15 and an Advent Quiet Day on December 14 led by Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn.

Rev. Anna Walker is pictured speaking in the new promotional video

Along the way there is much more to experience including craft and hobby focussed events such as a ‘Knit to Pray’ day on September 7; a ‘Reflective Photography’ retreat, September 9-11 and a ‘Treasures’ crafting experience from October 14-16.

Even then this is just scratching the surface, so visit www.whalleyabbey.org soon and check out everything coming up there under the ‘Events’ tab.

Events are open to people in parishes across Lancashire whether they are regular churchgoers or not – sometimes we all just need some space to breathe and relax. The Abbey also receives many visitors from further afield – ranging from groups based in other dioceses to businesses seeking somewhere different to hold a meeting or awayday.

Speaking in the new video, Rev. Anna Walker says: “Please do check out our retreat and quiet day programme for the rest of the year on our website.

View of the Abbey gardens and ruins as featured in the video

“When you come here you'll also discover amazing gardens and the ruins and have a chance to come together to worship with others, learn about Jesus and take some time out to hear the voice of God.

“Book your retreat or quiet day soon and we'll look after you with wonderful food and comfortable accommodation. We look forward to seeing you here.”